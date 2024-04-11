About Cookies on This Site

LG Ceiling Cassette Air Conditioner - Inverter (1.5 TR)

LG Ceiling Cassette Air Conditioner - Inverter (1.5 TR)

JTNQ18GPLE5

LG Ceiling Cassette Air Conditioner - Inverter (1.5 TR)

Indoor Unit Intro

Inverter Technology

LG inverter technology automatically alters compressor speeds to maintain desired temperatures with minimal fluctuations. There are 3 great benefits.

* Actual results may vary depending on the test conditions.

Cost Saving

LG’s advanced inverter technology with BLDC compressor constantly adjusts motor speed for maximum efficiency saving operation cost up to 40％.

Fast Cooling

LG’s inverter technology provides powerful cooling reaching desired temperature 30％ faster than conventional air conditioners.

Low Noise Level

The advanced skew fan and BLDC motor keeps the noise at the lowest level (as silent as a library).

High ceiling mode

Powerful airflow can reach every corner and optimally cool a space, even from a ceiling as high as 4.2m.

Healthy Air

Healthy Air

Clean air filtration system

Easy Service

System designed for easy maintenance

Auto Restart

Smart power auto-recovery
PRODUCT INFORMATION

  • Product Type

    Ceiling Cassette

  • Inverter Technology

    Yes

  • Fast Cooling

    Yes

  • Super energy Saving

    Yes

  • Indoor Unit Noise Level (H/M/L)

    36 / 34 / 32 dB(A)

  • Refrigerant Type

    R410A

  • Operation Range

    Up to 48°C

  • High Ceiling Mode

    Yes

  • Clean Air Filteration

    Yes

  • Independent Vane Operation

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Supply (Φ / V / Hz)

    1/220~240/50

  • Cooling Capacity in TR

    1.5

  • Power Input

    1.5 kW

INDOOR UNIT

  • Air Flow Rate (H/M/L)

    600/530/459

  • Body Dimensions (W x H x D)

    840 x 204 x 840 mm

  • Net Weight

    20.5 kg

  • Panel Dimensions (W x H x D)

    950 x 25 x 950 mm

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Compressor Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Sound Level (H)

    47 dB(A)

  • Dimensions (W x H x D)

    770 x 545 x 288 mm

  • Net Weight

    36 kg

  • Piping Connections (Liquid)

    Ø 6.35 mm

  • Piping Connections (gas)

    Ø 12.7 mm

  • Drain (Outdoor / Indoor)

    Ø 32 mm / 25 mm

  • Max. Piping Length (Main Piping)

    30 m

  • Max. Elevation Difference (Indoor-Outdoor)

    15 m

WHERE TO INSTALL

  • Residence

    Yes

  • Retail Store

    Yes

  • Restaurant

    Yes

  • Office

    Yes

  • Hospital

    Yes

  • Hospitality

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.