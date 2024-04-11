About Cookies on This Site

LG Ceiling Concealed Duct Air Conditioner (5.5 TR) High Static

LG Ceiling Concealed Duct Air Conditioner (5.5 TR) High Static

JBNR0550QC

LG Ceiling Concealed Duct Air Conditioner (5.5 TR) High Static

Indoor Unit Intro

External Static Pressure (E.S.P) Control

Optimal airflow cools every room and every corner of your house or office consistently and accurately to reach desired temperatures.

Easy service

Easy Service

System designed for easy maintenance

Weekly Program

Active operation scheduling system

Auto Restart

Smart power auto-recovery
Print

All Spec

PRODUCT INFORMATION

  • Product Type

    Ceiling Concealed Duct

  • Inverter Technology

    No

  • Indoor Unit Noise Level (H/M/L)

    45 / -- / -- dB(A)

  • Refrigerant Type

    R410A

  • Operation Range

    Up to 53°C

  • E.S.P

    Yes

  • Energy saving (zero power consumption, standby mode)

    Yes

  • Two Thermistors Control

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Supply (Φ / V / Hz)

    3/380~415/50

  • Cooling Capacity in TR

    5.5

  • Power Input

    6.6 kW

INDOOR UNIT

  • Air Flow Rate (H/M/L)

    62 / -- / -- CMM

  • External Static Pressure

    7 mmAq

  • Body Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,230 x 380 x 590 mm

  • Net Weight

    52.0 kg

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Compressor Type

    Scroll

  • Sound Level (H)

    65 dB(A)

  • Dimensions (W x H x D)

    899 x 1,135 x 345 mm

  • Net Weight

    90 kg

  • Piping Connections (Liquid)

    Ø 12.7 mm

  • Piping Connections (gas)

    Ø 19.05 mm

  • Drain (Outdoor / Indoor)

    Ø 19.05 / 16.25 mm

  • Max. Piping Length (Main Piping)

    50 m

  • Max. Elevation Difference (Indoor-Outdoor)

    15 m

WHERE TO INSTALL

  • Residence

    Yes

  • Retail Store

    Yes

  • Restaurant

    Yes

  • Office

    Yes

  • Hospital

    Yes

  • Hospitality

    Yes

Leaflet

extension : pdf
R22 Ceiling Concealed Duct.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.