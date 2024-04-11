About Cookies on This Site

Centrifugal heat pump

LG Centrifugal Heat Pumps are an economical & environmentally friendly heating solution, saving in operational costs and greenhouse gas emissions. Find out more about our heat pumps below.

Centrifugal heat pump

Features Line up
Features
Utilizing unused energy as heat source

It supplies high temperature water up to 80℃ by using 70-80％ of unused energy such as waste heat source, river water and ground water discharged from power plants and sewage treatment plants. It can save energy economically because it draws low temperature heat energy to high temperature heat energy with small amount of energy.

Applicable for various sites

Hot water production is possible at various sites such as industrial site and sewage treatment plant. Specialized solution is provided to offer stable and efficient operation even under harsh conditions.

Economical energy saving system

With Centrifugal Heat Pump, 70％ of the operational cost and 80％ of the greenhouse gas emission can be saved in comparison to fossil fuels.

High efficiency two-stage compressor

Centrifugal Chiller achieved world’s top COP through High Efficiency Two-stage Compressor. With optimized Two-stage compressing cycle, energy efficiency has been improved and operation costs has been reduced as opposed to the previous One-stage Centrifugal Chiller.

Optimized central control

Two-stage compressing technology with optimized installation enables to create extra capacity by reducing the size and weight in comparison to the previous model.

Stable operation

Excellent partial load system can save cost and maximize energy even when the loads are very light.

LG Optimized Central Control Air Solution

Optimized central control

Control solutions such as ACP IV and AC Smart enable easy monitoring and allow remote control to manage various HVAC models at anywhere.

Centrifugal heat pump line up

