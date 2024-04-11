We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Centrifugal heat pump
LG Centrifugal Heat Pumps are an economical & environmentally friendly heating solution, saving in operational costs and greenhouse gas emissions. Find out more about our heat pumps below.
Applicable for various sites
Hot water production is possible at various sites such as industrial site and sewage treatment plant. Specialized solution is provided to offer stable and efficient operation even under harsh conditions.
Optimized central control
Two-stage compressing technology with optimized installation enables to create extra capacity by reducing the size and weight in comparison to the previous model.