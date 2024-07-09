About Cookies on This Site

LG 9.0 CU FT Large Capacity Dryer (RN1840CD7 - Silver)

LG 9.0 CU FT Large Capacity Dryer (RN1840CD7 - Silver)

RN1840CD7

LG 9.0 CU FT Large Capacity Dryer (RN1840CD7 - Silver)

Commercial Dryer Video

Commercial Dryer

Design Business Space As You'd Like

Flexible Installation

Building Blocks for Designing Your Space

LG Commercial Laundry products can be stacked in blocks, so they can adapt to fit into your space—not the other way around. Need to swap one out? Replacements and repairs are easy when your appliance are built to fit.

Flexible Installation

*Additional parts may be required for stacking/conversions.

Reversible Door

Easily Adaptive Door for Your Needs

Depending on your shop's set-up or your personal preference, you can make the best use of space by easily changing the door orientation to open to the left or right.

Reversible door

*Reversible door is only available on dryers.

Sensor Dry

Automatic Sensor for the Perfect Dry

Sensor Dry's electrode sensor automatically monitors the moisture in the clothes and adjusts the total drying time to deliver excellent results each time.

Sensor Dry

*Appropriate ducting is required for proper function. Only applicable to Electric and Plus models.

Easy Front Repair

Easy & Fuss-free Repairs

Issues with your dryer? It’s easy to repair your dryer with a system that can be fixed from the front.

Easy Front Repair

Smarter Convenience

A Smarter Washing Machine

Quickly check the laundry status, monitor the usage patterns, and product errors through LG Smart Solution anytime and anywhere. Easily interact with it and operate remotely while enjoying the latest innovations.

Smarter Convenience

*Wireless internet connection may be required for this function.

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.