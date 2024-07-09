We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 3.7 CU FT Standard Capacity Frontload Washer (Silver)
*Product life may vary depending on user patterns & other factors.
*Performance may vary depending on user patterns & other factors.
Drive Success by Saving More
Qualified Energy Star
*Based on Department of Energy standards; Applicable to North American models.
*Noise levels may vary based on machine settings & other factors.
*The depicted image is intended for promotional purposes only.
*Cleanliness may vary based on tub clean cycles & cleaning agents.
*Dosing performance may vary depending on the pump specs.
A Smarter Washing Machine
Smarter Convenience
*Wireless internet connection may be required for this function.
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.5
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 983 x 770
-
Weight (kg)
88.9
FEATURES
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Stainless Silver
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
