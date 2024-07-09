We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 9.0 CU FT Large Capacity Dryer (RV1840CD7 - Silver)
Building Blocks for Designing Your Space
Flexible Installation
*Additional parts may be required for stacking/conversions.
Easily Adaptive Door for Your Needs
Reversible door
*Reversible door is only available on dryers.
Automatic Sensor for the Perfect Dry
Sensor Dry
*Appropriate ducting is required for proper function. Only applicable to Electric and Plus models.
Easy & Fuss-free Repairs
Easy Front Repair
A Smarter Washing Machine
Quickly check the laundry status, monitor ths usage patterns, and product errors through LG Smart Solution anytime and anywhere. Easily interact with it and operate remotely while enjoying the latest innovations.
Smarter Convenience
*Wireless internet connection may be required for this function.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CYLINDER
-
Drum Volume - cu.ft (l)
9.0 (254)
-
Diameter - mm
716
-
Depth - mm
614
DIMENSIONS
-
Product (WxHxD) - mm
737 x 1,022 x 1,090
-
With Door Open - mm
1,655
-
Carton (WxHxD) - mm
Single : 781 x 1,137 x 1,128
Stack : 781 x 2,110 x 1,128
-
Weight (Product/Carton) - kg
100/108.8
RATING
-
Electric Ratings - V/Hz/A
120/60/10
CONSUMPTION INDEX(PER CYCLE)
-
Gas
15 kWh
-
Electricity
920 W
SYSTEM & CONTROL
-
Heating Type
Gas (Default LNG)
-
Type of Drying
Ventilation
-
Air Flow - CFM
350
-
Drum Motor - KW
0.5 (120V/60Hz)
-
Fan Motor - KW
0.3
-
Gas Ratings - KW/BTU
16.1/55,000
CONNECTIONS
-
Air Outlet Diameter - mm
154
-
Exhaust Airflow Diameter - mm
154
PROGRAMS
-
Program List
High TempMed TempLow TempNo Heat
EXTERNAL FINISH
-
Drum
Stainless Steel
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
South Korea
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS, 84, Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Republic of Korea
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
