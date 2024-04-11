We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17 (43.18cm) 8th Gen CPU Lightweight
*Weight varies by configuration and manufacturing process.
*Battery life can vary, depending on the model, settings, and user environments based on the MobileMark® 2014 standard.
*Transit Drop is the test result of dropping LG gram in its packaging.
*Thunderbolt™ 3 may or may not be supported according to SKU.
*To install an additional SSD, the bottom and top plates must be removed from the Gram. Visit an LG Service Center to install an additional SSD. Any issues that occur without consulting the service center shall be the responsibility of the customer.
*Dual Channel Memory feature may not be available in all countries.
*After pushing the Power button, the keyboard lights up for one second.
*DTS Headphone: X is available to connect the headphones. No headphones included.
All Spec
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Operating System
Windows 10 Home (64bit) (LG recommends Windows 11 Pro for Business)
PROCESSOR
-
Processor model
Intel® Core™ i5-8265U
-
Number of cores
Quad-Core
-
Clock speed
1.6GHz
-
Turbo Boost / Turbo Core clock speed
3.9GHz
-
Cache
6MB
MEMORY
-
RAM
8GB DDR4
-
RAM speed
2400MHz
-
Maximum RAM capacity
16GB
STORAGE
-
Storage type
SSD
-
SSD capacity
256GB
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
39.624cm (15.6)
-
Screen type
IPS LCD
-
Resolution
FHD (1920 x 1080)
-
Screen features
LED Backlighting, sRGB Over 96% Color Gamut
CONNECTIVITY
-
WiFi connectivity
802.11 AC
-
AC WiFi type
Intel® 9560
-
TX / RX streams
2 x 2
-
WiFi
2.4GHz + 5GHz
-
Maximum speed
1.73Gbps
-
Ethernet port
Ethernet 10/100 port (RJ45 gender over USB Type-C)
-
Bluetooth version
Bluetooth 5.0
-
USB Type-C ports
1
-
USB 3.1 ports
3 (Excluding USB Type-C)
-
USB 3.0 ports
0
-
USB 2.0 ports
0
-
Video interface
HDMI 1.4 x 1, Display Port 1.2 x1 ,Thunderbolt 3 x 1 (Diplay Port and Thunderbolt over USB Type-C)
-
Audio interface
3.5mm jack x 1
-
Other connections
Miracast
SOUND
-
Audio software
DTS Headphone-X
-
Speakers
Dual speakers
MEDIA
-
Memory card reader
Micro SD
-
Expansion card slot
M.2 2280 x 1 (for secondary SSD)
FEATURES
-
Camera
720p (0.9M) HD ready
-
Windows Hello
Yes
-
Keyboard
Island-style membrane keyboard
-
Backlit keys
LED Backlighting
-
Numeric keypad
Yes
-
Mouse / trackpad
Multi-touch trackpad with gesture control
-
Security features
Kensington lock slot/Fingerprint scanner
-
Other features
Dual Microphones
POWER
-
Battery type
4-cell Lithium-ion
-
Battery life
Up to 21.5hours (MobileMark® 2014)
GENERAL
-
Color
Dark Silver
-
Box contents
Installation guide, AC Adapter, Power Cable, LAN Adapter
-
Dimensions - height
16.8mm
-
Dimensions - width
358mm
-
Dimensions - depth
228mm
-
Weight
1.099 kg
SOFTWARE
-
Software supplied
LG Control Center, LG Update Center, LG Easy Guide/Troubleshooting Guide (E-Manual), LG Reader Mode, LG On Screen Display 3, Microsoft Office 365 (30 Days Trial), DTS Headphone-X
-
Microsoft Office 365 pre-installed
1-month trial
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
