16 (40.6cm) +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™

16MQ70

16 (40.6cm) +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™

16MQ70

Expand your View

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
***This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
****If the battery of the connected laptop is low, the connection with a laptop is subject to be disconnected.
*****The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16 (40.64CM) 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when OnScreen Control is installed.
****The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Expand, Widen and Boost your gram

+view for LG gram is a portable monitor that can provide a wider view with a seamless match with LG gram. Increase your productivity with this ideal setting.

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen is designed for your productivity offering virtually 32:10 screen with LG gram 16.

WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600) display provides clear and crisp image, featuring twice of the pixel space of Full HD resolution.

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Color Gamut**

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Color Gamut**

It accurately represents your creative ideas and the colors you intended, thanks to DCI-P3 99% (Typ.).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
***The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

It Only Takes a Cable

You can easily set up a dual monitor with a USB Type-C™ connection. Even better, the USB Type-C™ ports are on both sides.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Add to the Comfort

With the LG gram +view Cover that supports 105° and 120°, you can adjust the angle that is the most comfortable for you.

Extreme Portability with Ultra Lightweight

Wherever you go, you can set an optimized workstation thanks to 670g (990g with Folio Cover) weight. Even if you carry gram+view with gram 16 (ex. 16Z90P, 16Z95P), it's less than 2kg.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Scalability and Portability for Boosting Work Efficiently

Complete your own work environment wherever you are.

Auto Rotate Mode
Auto Rotate Mode** provides both horizontal and vertical screen to improve your productivity.
Auto Rotate Mode
Auto Rotate Mode** provides both horizontal and vertical screen to improve your productivity.
Screen Share Mode
Share the screen with your colleague for work efficiency.
Multi-tasking Mode
Virtually seamless Dual display helps your multi-tasking.
Screen Share Mode
Share the screen with your colleague for work efficiency.
Auto Rotate Mode
Auto Rotate Mode
Screen Share Mode
Multi-tasking Mode
Screen Share Mode

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**The Auto Rotate function can be used only when OnScreen Control is installed.
***The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

OnScreen Control

Easily Manage and Control the Display

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options, my video mode and various functions with OnScreen Control.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
***The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
****The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Device Type

    LED

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Diagonal Size

    40.6cm (16) / 16:10

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.134mm x 0.134mm

  • Display Size

    344.06 (H) x 215.04 (V)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Screen Coating

    Anti-Glare

  • Native Resolution

    2560 x 1600 (WQXGA) at 60Hz

  • Color Support

    16.7 million Colors

  • Brightness

    350cd/㎡ (typical)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1200 : 1 (typical)

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99%

  • Horizontal Viewing Angle

    170°

  • Vertical Viewing Angle

    170°

FEATURE

  • Interface

    2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)

  • Control Switch

    Up, Down (Brightness Control)

  • SW

    PC OnScreen Control

  • Auto Pivot

    Yes

  • Anti-glare

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Comsumption

    8W

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Dimensions (W x D x H)

    360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm

  • Weight

    0.67kg (0.98kg with Folio Cover)

  • Color

    Silver

  • Cable Included

    1 x DisplayPort Cable (USB Type-C to USB Type-C)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.