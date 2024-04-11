We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
16 (40.6cm) +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™
Expand, Widen and Boost your gram
+view for LG gram is a portable monitor that can provide a wider view with a seamless match with LG gram. Increase your productivity with this ideal setting.
It Only Takes a Cable
Scalability and Portability for Boosting Work Efficiently
Complete your own work environment wherever you are.
Easily Manage and Control the Display
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Device Type
LED
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Diagonal Size
40.6cm (16) / 16:10
-
Pixel Pitch
0.134mm x 0.134mm
-
Display Size
344.06 (H) x 215.04 (V)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:10
-
Screen Coating
Anti-Glare
-
Native Resolution
2560 x 1600 (WQXGA) at 60Hz
-
Color Support
16.7 million Colors
-
Brightness
350cd/㎡ (typical)
-
Contrast Ratio
1200 : 1 (typical)
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99%
-
Horizontal Viewing Angle
170°
-
Vertical Viewing Angle
170°
FEATURE
-
Interface
2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
-
Control Switch
Up, Down (Brightness Control)
-
SW
PC OnScreen Control
-
Auto Pivot
Yes
-
Anti-glare
Yes
POWER
-
Power Comsumption
8W
MISCELLANEOUS
-
Dimensions (W x D x H)
360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm
-
Weight
0.67kg (0.98kg with Folio Cover)
-
Color
Silver
-
Cable Included
1 x DisplayPort Cable (USB Type-C to USB Type-C)
-
