We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 2-in-1 Ultra-Lightweight with 16 (40.6CM) 16:10 IPS Display with LG Glance by Mirametrix®
360˚ Touch Display
Wacom x LG Stylus Pen
12th gen. Intel® Core™ Processors
5 Modes for Your Mood
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
-
Full HD
-
WQXGA
Clear Your Vision
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
***DCI-P3: The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
+ Screen and +view
It shows gram 2in1 and gram +view in a line.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Put Pen to Screen
Stylus Pen Software Features
Pen it down
*The product image and features shown in the above videos are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
From Fast to Faster
12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor
Adopted Latest Windows OS
Need for Speed
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Attention Sensing
LG's advanced face, eye and gaze sensing that boosts security and creates intuitive devices.
Privacy Guard & Alert
Smart Pointer by AI Technology
Digital Wellness
Privacy is Your Right
- Presence Detection: Automatically locks or turns off the screen when you leave your laptop.
- Smart Display: Blurs the screen when you look away.
- Privacy Alert: Shows an onscreen warning if someone looks over your shoulder.
- Privacy Guard: Blurs the screen if someone else is looking at your screen.
Your Face Controls the Screen
- Snap Window: Efficiently transfers active content to the screen you're working on.
- Smart Pointer: Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly.
For Videoconferencing
- Auto Mute: Mutes and unmutes you based on your screen distance.
- Mute Warning: Notifies you if you’re talking while muted.
- Virtual Camera: Blurs or replaces the background, adjusts portrait framing (auto-centering) and corrects brightness.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Comforts of Videoconferencing
It shows that a video conference scene is displayed on the LG gram 2in1.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Slim, Trim & Lightweight
A woman is carring LG gram 2in1 with her one arm.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*Video Playback time : Brightness 150 nit, Wireless Off, Player: Movies & TV, Earphone play.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs February 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.6 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.6 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.6 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.6 - Dust; Method 514.7 – Vibration; Method 516.7 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
**All New UX: LG Smart Assistant, LG PC care, LG Update & recovery, and LG PC Manuals.
All Spec
SYSTEM
-
Processor
'12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
i7-1260P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.1 up to 4.7 GHz / E: 1.5 up to 3.4 GHz), L3 Cache 18MB
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home (LG recommends Windows 11 Pro for Business)
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
40.6cm (16)
-
Resolution
WQXGA (2560x1600)
-
Panel Type
IPS LCD with Pen Touch (Gorilla Glass 7)
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Brightness
300nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
STORAGE
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200MHz)
-
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
- NVMe: 512GB
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Gigabit: Korea Only)
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Audio
HD Audio with DTS X Ultra
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
SECURITY
-
Security
SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option),
Secure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key)
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
(size: 131.5 x 82.9mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
BATTERY
-
Battery
80 Wh Li-Ion
ACCESSORY
-
AC Adapter
'65W, Type-C PD adapter
- Wall-mount 'I' type for Korea, White/Black
- Desktop type for Global except Korea, White/Black, w/ Power cord
-
Accessory
: New Stylus Pen(Wacom AES 2.0), USB-C to HDMI adapter
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling 4.0
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button
Sleep(Screen Lock) button
LED
-
LED
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, web cam
DIMENSION/WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm
-
weight(kg)
1.48Kg
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
406x298x80mm
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.7Kg
COLOR
-
Color
'- Color: Quartz Silver, Obsidian Black, Topaz Green
- A part: Aluminum (Silver/ Black/ Green)
- B part: Gorilla Glass 7
- C part: Mg (Silver/ Black/ Green), KBD: Texture (Black)
- D part: Mg (Silver/ Black/ Green)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.