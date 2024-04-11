About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 2-in-1 Ultra-Lightweight with 16 (40.6CM) 16:10 IPS Display with LG Glance by Mirametrix®

16T90Q-G.AH75A2

16T90Q-K.AA75A9

360˚ Touch Display

Wacom x LG Stylus Pen

12th gen. Intel® Core™ Processors

360˚ Touch Display

5 Modes for Your Mood

Create the device you require with a flip of the 360˚ hinge. Switch from laptop to tablet and anything in between.
Laptop Mode

Tablet Mode

Tent Mode

Stand Mode

Flat Mode

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

It shows that larger bottom side of 16:10 aspect ratio display to express that users can see more contents.

16:10 Aspect Ratio

Reaching Optimized Sights

Immerse yourself with the 16:10 aspect ratio display that's 11% larger than the 16:9 ratios. So you can scroll less and spend more time on your hustle.
  • Full HD
  • WQXGA
WQXGA High-resolution

Clear Your Vision

The WQXGA resolution delivers phenomenal clarity at a wide angle for detailed visual expressions.
DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Color Gamut**

Color Your Life

Bring your content to life with the wide color gamut that helps you see brilliant colors.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
***DCI-P3: The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

+ Screen and +view

Create your optimal workstation with the LG gram +view portable monitor and enjoy dual display screens.

It shows gram 2in1 and gram +view in a line.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

LG Stylus Pen (Wacom Active 2.0)

Put Pen to Screen

Write, draw or doodle with ease using the LG Stylus Pen. The stylus, engineered for a seamless experience, has 4,096 levels of tilt detection and helps you create on a whim.

Stylus Pen Software Features

 

Pen it down

Wacom Notes

Note-taking done easily

Bamboo Paper

Turn your device into a paper pad

LG Pen Settings

Fluid motions to create custom work

*The product image and features shown in the above videos are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.

From Fast to Faster

Intel 12th Gen CPU

Windows 11 Pro

Memory & Storage

12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor

The powerful performance of intel powered by the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is 40% more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.

Adopted Latest Windows OS

Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimizes screen space and maximizes productivity with upgraded security, accessibility and social features.

Need for Speed

LPDDR5 memory allows faster processing for more work efficiency and multi-tasking abilities.

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Attention Sensing

LG's advanced face, eye and gaze sensing that boosts security and creates intuitive devices.

Privacy Guard & Alert

Smart Pointer by AI Technology

Digital Wellness

Privacy is Your Right

Protect your privacy at all times with:
- Presence Detection: Automatically locks or turns off the screen when you leave your laptop.
- Smart Display: Blurs the screen when you look away.
- Privacy Alert: Shows an onscreen warning if someone looks over your shoulder.
- Privacy Guard: Blurs the screen if someone else is looking at your screen.

Your Face Controls the Screen

Work conveniently with face and gaze tracking through:
- Snap Window: Efficiently transfers active content to the screen you're working on.
- Smart Pointer: Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly.

LG gram Cares

Smart functions that put your well-being first.
- Smart Player: Pauses media in your absence.
- Posture Warning: Detects and alerts you on your bad posture.
- 20-20-20: Alerts you to look 20 feet away for 20 seconds after 20 minutes of continuous working.

For Videoconferencing

- Virtual Presenter: Keep audiences engaged when they see you present alongside the presentation.
- Auto Mute: Mutes and unmutes you based on your screen distance.
- Mute Warning: Notifies you if you’re talking while muted.
- Virtual Camera: Blurs or replaces the background, adjusts portrait framing (auto-centering) and corrects brightness.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Comforts of Videoconferencing

Enjoy videoconferencing from anywhere with a HD quality webcam as well as noise-cancelling and facial recognition login features.

It shows that a video conference scene is displayed on the LG gram 2in1.

Face-to-Screen

Power-up your device with facial recognition.

Say "cheese" with the HD IR Webcam

Built-in HD webcam that provides clear video and image quality for your calls and AI reactive software.

Silence the Noise

Noise-cancelling technology with dual microphones can distinguish between human and background noise to remove ambient sounds allowing you to convey your speech with clarity.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Slim, Trim & Lightweight

Ultra-slim and ultra-portable, LG gram is your lightweight companion that is constantly on the move with you.

A woman is carring LG gram 2in1 with her one arm.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

It shows that a gram is on from day to night.

Packs the Power

Leave the charger behind with this high-capacity battery that delivers up to 18.5 hours* of video playback.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*Video Playback time : Brightness 150 nit, Wireless Off, Player: Movies & TV, Earphone play.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

It shows the side part of the gram to show the Thunderbolt™ 4 ports.

Thunderbolt™ 4

Charge, Transfer & Display at Once

Experience 5k display at a 40GB transfer speed while charging external devices simultaneously. This new device supports two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports for scalability with various interface support.

It shows a gram on the ground with sand and stones.

MIL-STD-810G

Strong and Ready for Combat

Made from durable yet lightweight material, this device has been tested, undergoing a seven-grade military durability assessment. It delivers even in the toughest conditions.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs February 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.6 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.6 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.6 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.6 - Dust; Method 514.7 – Vibration; Method 516.7 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

PCmover Professional

Migrate files, settings, and user profiles from your old PC easily.

All New UX**

Manage your device conveniently with the new and intuitive interface.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
**All New UX: LG Smart Assistant, LG PC care, LG Update & recovery, and LG PC Manuals.

Print

All Spec

SYSTEM

  • Processor

    '12th Gen Intel® Core™﻿ Processor
    i7-1260P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.1 up to 4.7 GHz / E: 1.5 up to 3.4 GHz), L3 Cache 18MB

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home (LG recommends Windows 11 Pro for Business)

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    40.6cm (16)

  • Resolution

    WQXGA (2560x1600)

  • Panel Type

    IPS LCD with Pen Touch (Gorilla Glass 7)

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Brightness

    300nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

STORAGE

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200MHz)

  • SSD

    M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
    - NVMe: 512GB

  • MMC Slot

    Micro SD

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless

    Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2, BT Combo)

  • LAN

    10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Gigabit: Korea Only)

  • BT

    BT 5.1

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Audio

    HD Audio with DTS X Ultra

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

SECURITY

  • Security

    SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option),
    Secure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key)

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
    (size: 131.5 x 82.9mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x1)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

BATTERY

  • Battery

    80 Wh Li-Ion

ACCESSORY

  • AC Adapter

    '65W, Type-C PD adapter
    - Wall-mount 'I' type for Korea, White/Black
    - Desktop type for Global except Korea, White/Black, w/ Power cord

  • Accessory

    : New Stylus Pen(Wacom AES 2.0), USB-C to HDMI adapter

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega cooling 4.0

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button
    Sleep(Screen Lock) button

LED

  • LED

    Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, web cam

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm

  • weight(kg)

    1.48Kg

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    406x298x80mm

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.7Kg

COLOR

  • Color

    '- Color: Quartz Silver, Obsidian Black, Topaz Green
    - A part: Aluminum (Silver/ Black/ Green)
    - B part: Gorilla Glass 7
    - C part: Mg (Silver/ Black/ Green), KBD: Texture (Black)
    - D part: Mg (Silver/ Black/ Green)

