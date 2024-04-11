About Cookies on This Site

LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 16 (40.6cm) 16:10 IPS Display and Intel® Evo™ platform

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

16Z90P-G-AH75A2

Front view

All This, Light as Ever

FREE Upgrade to Windows 111
1Device comes with Windows 10 and a free Windows 11 upgrade or may be preloaded with Windows 11. Upgrade timing may vary by device. Features and app availability may vary by region. Certain features require specific hardware (see https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/windows-11-specifications).

Introducing Windows 111

Introducing Windows 11

Windows 11 brings you closer to what you love. Pursue your passions and maximize your productivity with the new Windows 11. Built with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect—all designed with simplicity and intuition in mind.

16 (40.6cm) Screen & 1.190kg

 

Lightweight recognized by Guinness World Records

16 (40.6cm) LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors, while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.

 

gram offering 17 (43.2cm) Screen and 1.35kg

16 (40.6cm)

Large Screen

1.190kg

Ultra-Lightweight Body

16:10 IPS Display with DCI-P3 99%

Professional Display

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen is designed for your productivity offering a full grasp of more information on a page - 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio. And the 4-way slim bezel provides an immersive experience.

 

LG 16Z90P-G-AH75A2 16:10 Large Screen

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 Large Screen allowing you to see more data for your Powerpoint work

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 Large Screen allowing you to see more information without having to scroll down for your video editing work

16:10 Large Screen

WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600) display provides clear and vivid color, featuring twice the resolution of Full HD. So it enables you to perform tasks efficiently – such as typing, retouching or even coding.
LG 16Z90P-G-AH75A2 High Resolution

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Color Gamut*

The new LG gram accurately represents your creative ideas and the colors you intended, thanks to the industry-standard DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) that delivers a wide range of color gamut.
LG 14Z90P-G-AH75A2 DCI-P3 99%

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%

Compact Size

Slim Design for Your Productivity

Reduced bezel and body size makes 16Z90P more compact, compared to older models. And the minimalist straight-lined design in addition to hidden hinge reduces distraction so raise your focused immersion.

LG 16Z90P-G-AH75A2 Compact Size

Watch the Full Movie

Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard

Redesigned keyboard for extended comfort and efficiency, delivering a satisfying typing experience.

Expanded Keycaps

Extra big and flat keycaps enable seamless typing, reducing typos.

Enhanced Key Stroke

Elevated key stroke from 1.5mm to 1.65mm, compared to older models helps relive fatigue in your hands.

Widened Touch Pad

The widened touchpad compared to the previous LG gram helps you to control comfortably even without using a mouse.

11th Gen Intel® CPU

Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory

Acquiring a certificate of the Intel® Evo platform that is the 11th generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, LG gram delivers fast performance for content creation, work productivity, game playing and streaming.

11th Gen Intel® CPU offering Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory

26%

Faster IA Performance

1.8X

Graphics Performance

33%

Faster LPDDR4x 4266Mhz Memory

NVMe™

SSD

*The result figures used 10th generation Intel® Core™ processors as a comparison.
*The IA performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by WebXPRTv.3 on September 2020.
*The Graphics performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by 3DMark-v2.7 Night Raid (Graphics Score) on September 2020.
*Memory Performance : Comparison with DDR4 3200Mhz.

80Wh Battery

Up to 22 hours All-day Battery Life

16 (40.6cm) LG gram offers 80Wh battery with high capacity to last up to 22 hour battery life from a single charge. So it facilitates your seamless performance from anywhere during your working hours.
  • 72Wh Battery
  • Up to 25.5 hours of Battery Life

*Above battery life describes the maximum capacity based on the MobileMark® 2014 results. Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.

Thunderbolt™ 4

Transfer, Charge and Display at Once

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to 5K display connection to only one Thunderbolt port with stability, scalability and security. Plus, 14Z90P boosts productivity, offering external device charging, next-generation interface support, and USB4 compatibility.

Thunderbolt™ 4 offering to Transfer, Charge and Display at Once.

Data Transfer Up to 40 Gb/s

Data Transfer Up to 40 Gb/s

Power Delivery Up to 15W

Power Delivery**

Up to 5K Display

Up to 5K Display

*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package.
*The above features may not function properly depending on the cable that the user is using.
**Power delivery up to 15W from LG gram to the connected device.
**If not using the charger in the package, the external device that outputs at least 10W is required to charge LG gram.

Improved Usability

Easy and Smart Convenience

Power and Security at Your Fingertips

Simply touch the power button to power your gram and login at once.

Universal Charging Standard

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a gram, while charging connected device simultaneously.

Put Your Smartphone in gram

Enjoy a convenient experience in using various functions of your smartphone on the gram through easy installing of the App, and simple paring.
DTS: X Ultra

Immersive Sound Experience

DTS:X Ultra allows you to immerse yourself in 3D Audio Rendering even without wearing a headphone, and enjoy full and rich audio experience. Also, LG gram is upgraded in hardware with smart amp and stereo speakers, delivering realistic and powerful sound.

LG 14Z90P-G-AH75A2 DTS: X Ultra

LG 14Z90P-G-AH75A2 MIL-STD-810G
MIL-STD-810G

Proven Durability

The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is clarified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability that checks seven factors from low pressure and dust to high and low temperatures.
Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Low Pressure

Low Pressure

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of High Temperature

High Temperature

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Low Temperature

Low Temperature

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Dust

Dust

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Vibration

Vibration

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Salt Fog

Salt Fog

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Shock

Shock

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS (Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme) Labs September to November 2020.
*The shock test involved Functional Shock and Transit Drop.

Print

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home (64bit) (LG recommends Windows 11 Pro for Business)

  • Back-lit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint ID

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt™ 4

    Yes

GENERAL INFORMATION

  • Model

    16Z90P-G.AH75A2

  • Model Year

    2021

  • Color

    Black

PROCESSOR

  • Processor (Base/Turbo Clock)

    i7-1165G7 (2.8 GHz, Turbo up to 4.7 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB, 28W) - QCi7-11th(TGL)

MEMORY

  • RAM

    16 GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel-4266 MHz)

HARD DRIVE

  • Type

    M.2 2280 SSD (Solid State Drive)

  • Storage

    512GB (512GB x 1)

  • Interface

    NVMe™

  • Number of Slots

    Dual SSD Slot

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless

    Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

  • LAN

    10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 adapter

  • Bluetooth

    BT 5.1

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size

    40.6cm (16)

  • Resolution

    WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

  • Graphics

    Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HDMI (Standard)

    Yes

  • USB 3.2 Gen2

    x 2

  • USB 4 Gen2

    x 2

  • USB Type C (With Power Delivery)

    x 2

  • Thunderbolt™ 4

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • DC-In

    Yes (via USB-C)

AUDIO/VIDEO

  • SPEAKER

    Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

  • AUDIO

    HD Audio with DTS X Ultra

  • WEBCAM

    HD Webcam with Dual Mic.

BATTERY/POWER

  • Battery

    80Wh

  • Battery Cell Type

    2 cell lithium ion

  • Average Battery Life (in hours) MobileMark® 2014

    up to 22 hrs*

  • *

    MobileMark® 2014 standard (MobileMark is a trademark of the Business Applications Performance Corporation). Performance level is utilized for comparison purposes only, and does not necessarily reflect the battery life that will be achieved. Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings. (Measurement Condition: 50% at 150nit Brightness/Wireless On/Document work (Adobe, Excel, Word, PPT, Outlook etc.) & 50% in standby mode. Maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.)

MATERIAL(BODY)

  • Material

    Magnesium alloy

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8 (mm)

  • Weight

    1.190 kg

  • Shipping Weight

    2.15 kg

WARRANTY/UPC

  • Limited Warranty

    3 year parts and labor

  • Country of origin

    China

SOFTWARE

  • Pre-Install

    - LG Control Center
    - LG Update Center
    - LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
    - LG Reader Mode
    - LG On Screen Display 3
    - LG Power Manager
    - LG Chatbot (Korea Only)
    - Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)
    - DTS X:Ultra
    - Virtoo by LG
    - McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
    - Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE* (*LE = Light Edition)

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.