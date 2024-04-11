We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 16 (40.6cm) 16:10 IPS Display and Intel® Evo™ platform
FREE Upgrade to Windows 111
1Device comes with Windows 10 and a free Windows 11 upgrade or may be preloaded with Windows 11. Upgrade timing may vary by device. Features and app availability may vary by region. Certain features require specific hardware (see https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/windows-11-specifications).
16 (40.6cm) Screen & 1.190kg
Lightweight recognized by Guinness World Records
16 (40.6cm) LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors, while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.
gram offering 17 (43.2cm) Screen and 1.35kg
Professional Display
16:10 Large Screen
16:10 screen is designed for your productivity offering a full grasp of more information on a page - 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio. And the 4-way slim bezel provides an immersive experience.
WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution
DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Color Gamut*
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
Slim Design for Your Productivity
LG 16Z90P-G-AH75A2 Compact Size
Enhanced Key Stroke
11th Gen Intel® CPU
Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory
Acquiring a certificate of the Intel® Evo™ platform that is the 11th generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, LG gram delivers fast performance for content creation, work productivity, game playing and streaming.
11th Gen Intel® CPU offering Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory
*The result figures used 10th generation Intel® Core™ processors as a comparison.
*The IA performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by WebXPRTv.3 on September 2020.
*The Graphics performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by 3DMark-v2.7 Night Raid (Graphics Score) on September 2020.
*Memory Performance : Comparison with DDR4 3200Mhz.
Up to 22 hours All-day Battery Life
*Above battery life describes the maximum capacity based on the MobileMark® 2014 results. Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
Transfer, Charge and Display at Once
Thunderbolt™ 4 offering to Transfer, Charge and Display at Once.
*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package.
*The above features may not function properly depending on the cable that the user is using.
**Power delivery up to 15W from LG gram to the connected device.
**If not using the charger in the package, the external device that outputs at least 10W is required to charge LG gram.
Easy and Smart Convenience
Power and Security at Your Fingertips
Universal Charging Standard
Immersive Sound Experience
LG 14Z90P-G-AH75A2 DTS: X Ultra
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS (Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme) Labs September to November 2020.
*The shock test involved Functional Shock and Transit Drop.
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Operating System
Windows 10 Home (64bit) (LG recommends Windows 11 Pro for Business)
-
Back-lit Keyboard
Yes
-
Fingerprint ID
Yes
-
Thunderbolt™ 4
Yes
GENERAL INFORMATION
-
Model
16Z90P-G.AH75A2
-
Model Year
2021
-
Color
Black
PROCESSOR
-
Processor (Base/Turbo Clock)
i7-1165G7 (2.8 GHz, Turbo up to 4.7 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB, 28W) - QCi7-11th(TGL)
MEMORY
-
RAM
16 GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel-4266 MHz)
HARD DRIVE
-
Type
M.2 2280 SSD (Solid State Drive)
-
Storage
512GB (512GB x 1)
-
Interface
NVMe™
-
Number of Slots
Dual SSD Slot
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 adapter
-
Bluetooth
BT 5.1
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
40.6cm (16)
-
Resolution
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Graphics
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
-
Display Type
IPS LCD
-
Aspect Ratio
16:10
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HDMI (Standard)
Yes
-
USB 3.2 Gen2
x 2
-
USB 4 Gen2
x 2
-
USB Type C (With Power Delivery)
x 2
-
Thunderbolt™ 4
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
DC-In
Yes (via USB-C)
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
SPEAKER
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
-
AUDIO
HD Audio with DTS X Ultra
-
WEBCAM
HD Webcam with Dual Mic.
BATTERY/POWER
-
Battery
80Wh
-
Battery Cell Type
2 cell lithium ion
-
Average Battery Life (in hours) MobileMark® 2014
up to 22 hrs*
-
*
MobileMark® 2014 standard (MobileMark is a trademark of the Business Applications Performance Corporation). Performance level is utilized for comparison purposes only, and does not necessarily reflect the battery life that will be achieved. Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings. (Measurement Condition: 50% at 150nit Brightness/Wireless On/Document work (Adobe, Excel, Word, PPT, Outlook etc.) & 50% in standby mode. Maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.)
MATERIAL(BODY)
-
Material
Magnesium alloy
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8 (mm)
-
Weight
1.190 kg
-
Shipping Weight
2.15 kg
WARRANTY/UPC
-
Limited Warranty
3 year parts and labor
-
Country of origin
China
SOFTWARE
-
Pre-Install
- LG Control Center
- LG Update Center
- LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
- LG Reader Mode
- LG On Screen Display 3
- LG Power Manager
- LG Chatbot (Korea Only)
- Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)
- DTS X:Ultra
- Virtoo by LG
- McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
- Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE* (*LE = Light Edition)
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
