LG gram 17 (43.2CM) Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel® Evo 12th Gen. Processor
16:10 Premium Display
Fast & Powerful Performance
New AI Integrated Technology
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
***DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
+ Screen and +view
It is a scene that the screen of a gram is extended through gram+view.
From Fast to Faster
12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor
The powerful performance of intel powered by the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is 40% more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.
Adopted Latest Windows OS
Need for Speed
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Attention Sensing
Privacy Guard & Alert
Smart Pointer by AI Technology
Digital Wellness
Privacy is Your Right
- Presence Detection: Automatically locks or turns off the screen when you leave your laptop.
- Smart Display: Blurs the screen when you look away.
- Privacy Alert: Shows an onscreen warning if someone looks over your shoulder.
- Privacy Guard: Blurs the screen if someone else is looking at your screen.
For Videoconferencing
- Auto Mute: Mutes and unmutes you based on your screen distance.
- Mute Warning: Notifies you if you’re talking while muted.
- Virtual Camera: Blurs or replaces the background, adjusts portrait framing (auto-centering), and corrects brightness.
Comforts of Videoconferencing
Say "cheese" with the HD IR Webcam
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*Video Playback time : Brightness 150 nit, Wireless Off, Player: Movies & TV, Earphone play.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs February 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.6 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.6 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.6 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.6 - Dust; Method 514.7 – Vibration; Method 516.7 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
**All New UX: LG Smart Assistant, LG PC care, LG Update & recovery, and LG PC Manuals.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
17
-
Processor
i5-1240P
-
Memory
8GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
-
SSD
512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
1.350 (GM) / 1.435 (PM)
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y22
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 (GM / PM)
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
497 x 309 x 60
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.5
-
weight(kg)
1.350 (GM) / 1.435 (PM)
DESIGN
-
Chassis Materials
Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Color
Obsidian Black
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
8GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
i5-1240P
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
N/A
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Response Time
N/A
-
Size (Inch)
17
SECURITY
-
finger print
YES
-
fTPM/HW TPM
Option
-
Slim Kensington lock
NO
-
SSD Security
YES
-
Secure mode
YES
-
HDD Security
NO
STORAGE
-
eMMC
N/A
-
HDD
N/A
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
-
SSD
512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
Interface
N/A
-
TV Tuner
N/A
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2, BT Combo)
BATTERY
-
Battery
80Wh
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
N/A
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
YES
-
Dolby Atmos
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
YES
-
Intel® Unision
NO
-
LG Control Center
NO
-
LG Display Extension
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
YES
-
LG On Screen Display 3
NO
-
LG PC Manuals
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
NO
-
LG Power Manager
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
NO
-
LG Security Guard
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
YES
-
LG Update Center
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Nebo for LG
NO
-
PCmover Professional
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
NO
-
Wacom notes
NO
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2)
-
Etc.
N/A
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
YES
-
DC-in
N/A
-
RJ45
N/A
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100 Key, UK: 101 Key, JP: 104 Key w/ Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
LED
-
LED
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling 4.0
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
-
