We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24 (60.96CM) 4K UHD Monitor
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size(cm)
60.96cm (24)
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit (8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.1369mm x 0.1369mm
-
Response Time
5ms GTG
-
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
Brightness
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
Mega
-
Viewing Angle
178 / 178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
PC INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x2 (ver 2.0)
-
Display Port
Yes(x1, ver 1.2)
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power (40W)
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
553.72mm (21.8) x 60.9mm (2.4) x 332.7mm (13.1)
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
553.72mm (21.8) x 203.2mm (8.0) x 421.6mm (16.6)
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
627.3mm (24.7) x 403.8mm (15.9) x 139.7mm (5.5)
-
With Stand Weight
3.99 Kg
-
Shipping Weight
5.44 Kg
-
VESA® Size (mm)
100 x 100
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes(OnScreen Control)
STANDARD
-
TCO7.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
VCCI
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
3 years
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.