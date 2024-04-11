About Cookies on This Site

Realistic Gaming Experience

The LG Ultra HD 4K monitor based on IPS offers accurate picture quality without any distortion and makes games as more realistic as possible. Finally, It brings to immersive gaming experience.

Clear, Live Gaming Scenes with FreeSync2

With FreeSync, you can play any high-end game without screen tearing and stuttering that occur from the difference between a graphic card's frame rate and monitor's refresh rate.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

High-End Gaming Features

Black Stabilizer senses the darkest area and makes it brighter so that you can find enemies hiding in the shadows.
And Dynamic Action Sync allows you to attack enemies faster with less lag time.
Optimized Setting for the Games of Your Taste

Game Mode, consisting of Custom(Game), FPS and RTS modes, provides a customized gaming experience, adjusting and optimizing the settings for the game you select.
Edit Perfect Visual

The LG Ultra HD IPS monitor offers both a larger workspace and accurate and detailed expression.
Convenient, Easy OnScreen Control

Allows you to easily customize monitor settings with a few clicks of a mouse.
Split Your Workspace

Screen Split divides the display into multiple sections for different tasks by resizing the windows on the screen. Its advanced options have expanded to include 4 types of Picture-in-Picture(PIP) Mode among 14 options. It offers the most efficient professional work environment.
Refined Aesthetic Design

The coexistence of smoothness and solidness in the curved structure. The beauty of ArcLine is the icing on the cake.
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size(cm)

    60.96cm (24)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit (8bit + A-FRC)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.1369mm x 0.1369mm

  • Response Time

    5ms GTG

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840x2160

  • Brightness

    250 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    Mega

  • Viewing Angle

    178 / 178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, 3H

PC INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x2 (ver 2.0)

  • Display Port

    Yes(x1, ver 1.2)

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power (40W)

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Factory Calibrated

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • SUPER+Resolution

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    553.72mm (21.8) x 60.9mm (2.4) x 332.7mm (13.1)

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    553.72mm (21.8) x 203.2mm (8.0) x 421.6mm (16.6)

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    627.3mm (24.7) x 403.8mm (15.9) x 139.7mm (5.5)

  • With Stand Weight

    3.99 Kg

  • Shipping Weight

    5.44 Kg

  • VESA® Size (mm)

    100 x 100

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes(OnScreen Control)

STANDARD

  • TCO7.0

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • EPEAT Gold

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC, BSMI

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • VCCI

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    3 years

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.