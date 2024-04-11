About Cookies on This Site

27 (68.58cm) UltraFine Display OLED Pro Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

27 (68.58cm) UltraFine Display OLED Pro Monitor

27EP950-B

27 (68.58cm) UltraFine Display OLED Pro Monitor

LG 27EP950-B Front View
LG 27EP950-B 4K OLED Display
LG 27EP950-B OLED Pro

Details Mastered

The OLED Display for Design and Video Professionals.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Professional Grade Picture Quality

27 (68.58CM) UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED Display
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 True Black
1M : 1 Contrast Ratio

Excellent Color Reproduction

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)*
Adobe RGB 99% (Typ.)

Optimized Workstation for Professionals

Multiple Connectivity Options Including USB Type-C™ (PD90W) Port, Two Display Ports, HDMI Port, Three USB Ports, and 3.5mm Headphone Jack
Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustable Stand

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 96%.
**Screen images simulated.

LG 32EP950-B 4K OLED Display

Perfect Your Craft

Great craft starts with a great screen. With vivid clarity and 3840x2160 pixels, the smallest details are highlighted, so you can make sure every aspect of your work is pixel perfect.

*Screen images simulated.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

  • LCD
  • OLED

OLED Pixel Dimming HDR

Pixel Dimming technology controls the brightness of each individual pixel rather than filtering backlight, which allows some light to slip through. The end result is greater contrast for improved picture quality.

*Screen image simulated. Dramatization for illustrative purposes.

  • LCD
  • OLED

1M : 1 Contrast Ratio

With a 1,000,000:1 high-contrast ratio, nearly all levels of color and black are presented with precision—thanks to OLED’s self-light emitting pixel technology. Blacks are deeper and darker and colors can be presented the way the creator intends them to appear.

*Screen image simulated. Dramatization for illustrative purposes.

LG 27EP950-B Wide Color Performance

Wide Color Performance

The LG UltraFine® OLED Pro covers 99% of the industry-standard DCI-P3 (Typ.)* and Adobe RGB (Typ.) color spectrum. This wide range of color gamut supports the standard color modes for professionals.

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 96%.
**Screen images simulated.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Color You Can Trust

Different types of creators require different color spaces and need to know the colors they see on screen are correctly represented. The LG UltraFine® OLED Pro supports both DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)* and Adobe RGB 99% (Typ.). With these color gamut spaces professionals have access to the wide range of colors they need to produce their best work.

*Triangles outlined in blue, red and green depict the color gamut of DCI-P3, Adobe RGB and sRGB respectively in the CE1976 color space chromaticity diagram.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 96%.

A Whole New Viewing Experience

With true 10-bit color, the LG UltraFine® OLED Pro can reproduce more than a billion colors, giving you a wider color spectrum to work with than 8-bit color monitors. More available colors means a more natural transition between hues for smoother gradients so your work can come to life like never before.

*Screen image simulated. Dramatization for illustrative purposes.

Standard Color Modes for Professionals

The LG UltraFine® OLED Pro supports multiple color modes including HDR signals such as BT.2100 (broadcast standard), PQ / P3 PQ (movies) and DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB (video and photo editing, graphic design, etc.). You can select the mode best suited for the content you create.

BT.2100 PQ / P3 PQ mode shown on the right

*Screen image simulated. Dramatization for illustrative purposes.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG 27EP950-B Connectivity Options

Connectivity Options

A Hub of Compatibility

The LG UltraFine® OLED Pro is well-equipped for compatibility with a variety of devices, providing a USB Type-C™ (PD90W) port, two display ports, an HDMI port, and three USB ports.

*Screen image simulated. Dramatization for illustrative purposes.

USB Type-C™, DisplayPort X 2

HDMI port

USB port X 3

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Optimized Workstation for Visual Tech

LG UltraFine® OLED Pro offers the ideal workstation setup for visual technology.
LG 27EP950-B Visual Tech
Optimized Workstation for Visual Tech
LG 27EP950-B Visual Tech
Optimized Workstation for Visual Tech

Editing

Color Grading

*Screen images simulated.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    68.58cm (27)

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    Adobe RGB & DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    1ms (GTG)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    UHD

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness

    250cd (typ) / 230cd (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1M:1

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 1

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 2

  • USB-C

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Up-stream

    Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes (3ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

POWER

  • Type

    External Power

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    Less than 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    60W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR 10

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • True Color Pro

    Yes

  • User Define Key

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No built-in speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    624.84 x 586.74 x 238.76 (up)
    624.84 x 477.52 x 238.76 (down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    624.84 x 373.38 x 35.56 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    873.76 x 154.94 x 530.86 mm

  • With Stand Weight

    4.80kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    3.08kg

  • Shipping Weight

    9.29kg

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • USB Type C to A Gender

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension Cable

  • USB A to B

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.