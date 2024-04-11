We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58cm) UltraFine Display OLED Pro Monitor
Professional Grade Picture Quality
27 (68.58CM) UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED Display
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 True Black
1M : 1 Contrast Ratio
Excellent Color Reproduction
DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)*
Adobe RGB 99% (Typ.)
Optimized Workstation for Professionals
Multiple Connectivity Options Including USB Type-C™ (PD90W) Port, Two Display Ports, HDMI Port, Three USB Ports, and 3.5mm Headphone Jack
Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustable Stand
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 96%.
-
LCD
-
OLED
OLED Pixel Dimming HDR
-
LCD
-
OLED
1M : 1 Contrast Ratio
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 96%.
Color You Can Trust
Different types of creators require different color spaces and need to know the colors they see on screen are correctly represented. The LG UltraFine® OLED Pro supports both DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)* and Adobe RGB 99% (Typ.). With these color gamut spaces professionals have access to the wide range of colors they need to produce their best work.
*Triangles outlined in blue, red and green depict the color gamut of DCI-P3, Adobe RGB and sRGB respectively in the CE1976 color space chromaticity diagram.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 96%.
A Whole New Viewing Experience
With true 10-bit color, the LG UltraFine® OLED Pro can reproduce more than a billion colors, giving you a wider color spectrum to work with than 8-bit color monitors. More available colors means a more natural transition between hues for smoother gradients so your work can come to life like never before.
Standard Color Modes for Professionals
The LG UltraFine® OLED Pro supports multiple color modes including HDR signals such as BT.2100 (broadcast standard), PQ / P3 PQ (movies) and DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB (video and photo editing, graphic design, etc.). You can select the mode best suited for the content you create.
Optimized Workstation for Visual Tech
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
68.58cm (27)
-
Display Type
OLED
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
Adobe RGB & DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
1ms (GTG)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Display Resolution
UHD
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
250cd (typ) / 230cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
1M:1
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 1
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 2
-
USB-C
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (3ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
Yes
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
POWER
-
Type
External Power
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
60W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR 10
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
True Color Pro
Yes
-
User Define Key
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No built-in speaker
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
624.84 x 586.74 x 238.76 (up)
624.84 x 477.52 x 238.76 (down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
624.84 x 373.38 x 35.56 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
873.76 x 154.94 x 530.86 mm
-
With Stand Weight
4.80kg
-
Without Stand Weight
3.08kg
-
Shipping Weight
9.29kg
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Type-C
Yes
-
USB Type C to A Gender
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension Cable
-
USB A to B
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
