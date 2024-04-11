We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 27 (68.58cm) UltraFine 5K UHD Display
*PPI : On displays of the same size, a greater number of PPI produces better, clearer picture quality.
The World's First 5K Display
Recommended Connection with UltraFine 5K Display
Check your release date of Mac devices.
2. macOS Sierra 10.12.2 or later
Check your macOS version.
3. Use enclosed ‘ThunderboltTM 3 cable' in the box
The Thunderbolt 3 Cable has ‘ThunderboltTM 3 mark' on the cable.
*For more information - UltraFine 5K :
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT207448
Alt text
How to Connect LG UltraFine 5K Display with Your Mac
Alt text
*UltraFine 5K display requires a ThunderboltTM3 enabled Mac with macOS 10.12.1 or later.
*The default setting is half of the maximum brightness value, but it can be adjusted.
*UltraFine 5K Display only support ThunderboltTM 3.
**Only UltraFine 5K has built-in Webcam.
*Adjust Display Setting > Brightness Slidebar or Ctrl + Brightness up.
*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
68.58cm (27)
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE 1931)
DCI-P3 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit (8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.11685 mm x 0.11685 mm
-
Response Time
12ms/14ms GTG
-
Refresh Rate
H-Frequency: 30~178kHz V-Frequency: 48~60Hz
-
Resolution
5120 x 2880
-
Brightness
500nits
-
Contrast Ratio
1100:1
-
Viewing Angle
178 / 178
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
Thunderbolt 3
Yes (x1), USB-C 3.0 (x3)
SPEAKER
-
Type
Stereo Speakers
-
Audio output
5Wx2 77dB (Based on LG Standard)
POWER
-
Type
200W built-in Power
-
Input
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max.)
0.5W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Up
1 upstream (Thunderbolt3)
-
USB port
3 downstream (USB-C)
-
HDCP
HDCP1.4/2.2
-
Camera
Yes
-
Mic
Yes
-
Ambient Light Sensor
Yes
-
Base Detachable
Yes (One touch release button)
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes (Angle -5~25 degree)
-
Height (mm)
Yes (range 0~110mm)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
625.6 x 464.3 x 239.7 mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
625.6 x 375.1 x 53.8 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
742.9 x 579.8 x 314.9 mm
-
With Stand Weight
8.5kg
-
Without Stand Weight
6.4kg
-
Shipping Weight
13.4kg
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
VESA® Size (mm)
100 x 100
-
Thunderbolt3 Cable
Yes (Active Cable, 2.0m)
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Guides on Using Product Functions
Yes
-
VESA design cover
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Web Download
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
RCM
Yes
-
VCCI
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Thunderbolt3
Yes
LIMITED WARRANTY
-
Warranty
3 Years
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
