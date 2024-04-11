About Cookies on This Site

LG 27 (68.58cm) UltraFine 5K UHD Display

A New Way to Mac1

LG UltraFine 5K/4K Display

A New Way to Mac

Many have difficulty finding a compatible external display to use with their Mac, especially New MacBook Pro, but now there is an answer with the perfectly matched LG UltraFine 5K Display. And for those who use a MacBook, there is the LG UltraFine 4K Display.

Ultra-Clear 218 PPI 5K Display

Using 218 PPI ultra-fine PPI to embody 5K(5120X2880) resolution, LG UltraFine 5K(27) display provides the equivalent PPI as a New MacBook Pro Retina's display. Now, you can experience the high definition and detailed image of a Mac on a 5K large-screen display.

*PPI : On displays of the same size, a greater number of PPI produces better, clearer picture quality.

P3 99%

Rich Color, Better Detail

A color spectrum of P3 99% enables you to edit your high-resolution photos precisely and realize a perfect image. You will see more detail and richer color on the 5K high-resolution display.
ThunderboltTM 3

The World's First 5K Display

The LG UltraFine 5K display boasts the world's first ThunderboltTM 3 port that can transmit a 5K video and data and simultaneously charge a New MacBook Pro up to 85W with just one single cable. Plus, three USB-C downstream ports (USB 5 Gbps) let you connect additional devices as needed.

Recommended Connection with UltraFine 5K Display

1. 13/15 New MacBook Pro (Late 2016)
Check your release date of Mac devices.

2. macOS Sierra 10.12.2 or later
Check your macOS version.


3. Use enclosed ‘ThunderboltTM 3 cable' in the box
The Thunderbolt 3 Cable has ‘ThunderboltTM 3 mark' on the cable.

*For more information - UltraFine 5K :
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT207448

How to Connect LG UltraFine 5K Display with Your Mac

We recommend that you use the LG UltraFine 5K Display as a second monitor with Mac mini and Mac Pro, as the display might not turn on until you boot into macOS. As a result, pre-boot features such as Boot Picker and macOS Recovery might not be available on the display.

*UltraFine 5K display requires a ThunderboltTM3 enabled Mac with macOS 10.12.1 or later.

Brightness

Ultimate Visibility, The Finest Brightness

The LG UltraFine 5K display has brightness of 500cd/㎡ and can express a wide range of color and contrast. You can experience vivid, lifelike images on a screen with a 5K resolution display, which provides a truer representation of nature while you edit or work on a visual image.

*The default setting is half of the maximum brightness value, but it can be adjusted.

Takes Clear Visual Contents from Any Angle

The 5K high definition display with IPS minimizes color shift and delivers detailed, accurate images on the LG UltraFine 5K display. The color is consistent on the screen from edge to edge, and it conveys the perfect visual output.
Built-in Camera & Speaker

More Live Sound, More Clear Visual in Every Scenes

The LG UltraFine 5K display* has an internal webcam** and responsive voice speaker that are perfectly suited for entertainment and communication, such as watching movies, making FaceTime calls and online chat with a clear display and great sounding speakers. It offers a more detailed, vivid picture for viewing or keeping in touch.

*UltraFine 5K Display only support ThunderboltTM 3.
**Only UltraFine 5K has built-in Webcam.

Display Control

Seamless Display Control with macOS

Detailed control of display setting, such as brightness, can be done using macOS without having to use any physical buttons.

*Adjust Display Setting > Brightness Slidebar or Ctrl + Brightness up.

App

Multi-Function Screen Manager

The LG Screen Manager has been optimized for macOS to provide diverse and powerful multi-screen options. For example, it provides options such as automatic division of the screen into two to four frames in accordance with users' specific needs.
Stand

A Flexible Workstation with Adjustable Stand

LG UltraFine 5K displays have convenient height/tilt adjustment and offer an easy setup wall-mount for utilizing a VESA mount bracket. Users can customize the display height to create a more personal, comfortable environment.

*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    68.58cm (27)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE 1931)

    DCI-P3 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit (8bit + A-FRC)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.11685 mm x 0.11685 mm

  • Response Time

    12ms/14ms GTG

  • Refresh Rate

    H-Frequency: 30~178kHz V-Frequency: 48~60Hz

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2880

  • Brightness

    500nits

  • Contrast Ratio

    1100:1

  • Viewing Angle

    178 / 178

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • Thunderbolt 3

    Yes (x1), USB-C 3.0 (x3)

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Stereo Speakers

  • Audio output

    5Wx2 77dB (Based on LG Standard)

POWER

  • Type

    200W built-in Power

  • Input

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

    1.2W

  • DC Off (Max.)

    0.5W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • USB Up

    1 upstream (Thunderbolt3)

  • USB port

    3 downstream (USB-C)

  • HDCP

    HDCP1.4/2.2

  • Camera

    Yes

  • Mic

    Yes

  • Ambient Light Sensor

    Yes

  • Base Detachable

    Yes (One touch release button)

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes (Angle -5~25 degree)

  • Height (mm)

    Yes (range 0~110mm)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    625.6 x 464.3 x 239.7 mm

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    625.6 x 375.1 x 53.8 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    742.9 x 579.8 x 314.9 mm

  • With Stand Weight

    8.5kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    6.4kg

  • Shipping Weight

    13.4kg

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • VESA® Size (mm)

    100 x 100

  • Thunderbolt3 Cable

    Yes (Active Cable, 2.0m)

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Guides on Using Product Functions

    Yes

  • VESA design cover

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Web Download

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC, BSMI

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • RCM

    Yes

  • VCCI

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt3

    Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    3 Years

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.