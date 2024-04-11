We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58cm) QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
Stunning Image Quality
2560x1440 QHD IPS / sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp / Full Movement of Display
User Convenience:
USB Type-C™ / Easy Installation
LG 27QN880-B QHD IPS Display
Extend / Retract 0~180mm
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
*The figures above are the available range of features.
Compatible with Every Posture
All Spec
GENERAL
Size
68.466cm (27)
Panel Type
IPS
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ.), sRGB 98% (Min.)
Color Depth (Num of Colors)
16.7M
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2331 x 0.2331
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Brightness (Typ.)
350 cd/m² (Typ.), 280 cd/m² (Min.)
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (Faster)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)
USB-C
Yes (1ea, DP Alternate Mode, Data Transmission, Power Delivery - 60W)
USB Down-stream
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
Headphone Out
Yes
FREQUENCY
HDMI (Max Resolution/Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
DisplayPort (Max Resolution/Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
USB-C (Max Resolution/Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
SPEAKER
Audio output
5W x 2ch
Others
MaxxAudio
POWER
Type
Adapter
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
Normal On (typ.)
38W
Normal On (Max)
140W
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
0.5W
DC Off (Max)
Under 0.3W
SPECIAL FEATURE
HDR 10
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
Color Calibrated
Yes
Flicker safe
Yes
Reader Mode
Yes
Color Weakness
Yes
Super Resolution+
Yes
AMD FreeSync™
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
Dual Controller
Yes
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
STAND
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
Set (with Stand)
613.5 x 404.5 x 604.0 mm
Set (without Stand)
613.5 x 45.4 x 363.5 mm
Box
717 x 247 x 477 mm
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
WEIGHT(KG)
Set (with Stand)
8.65 kg
Set (without Stand)
4.75 kg
Box
11.5 kg
ACCESSORY
HDMI
Yes
USB
Yes (Type C)
Others
DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
PRODUCT DETAILS
Net Quantity
1 N
Country of Origin
China
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
