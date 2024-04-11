About Cookies on This Site

27 (68.58cm) QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

27 (68.58cm) QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

27QN880-B

27 (68.58cm) QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

LG 27QN880-B Front View

LG QHD Monitor Ergo

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.

Stunning Image Quality

2560x1440 QHD IPS / sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp / Full Movement of Display

User Convenience:

USB Type-C™ / Easy Installation

27 (68.58cm) QHD IPS Display

Stunning Image Quality

The 27 (68.58cm) QHD IPS monitor reproduces detailed images with sRGB 99% (Typ.). And its HDR 10 delivers a more dramatic, dynamic immersive visual experience.

LG 27QN880-B QHD IPS Display

LG 27QN880-B Full Movement of Display
Full Movement of Display

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Height 0~130mm

Height 0~130mm

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with Every Posture

The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.
LG 27QN880-B Compatible with Every Posture
LG 27QN880-B Compatible with Every Posture
LG 27QN880-B Compatible with Every Posture

LG 27QN880-B Clutter-Free Desk Setup
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, 27QN880’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.
Usage of Stable

USB Type-C™

Stable & Powerful Connection

Supporting Screen, Data and Power Delivery (Up to 60W).

Easy Cable Management

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of Easy Cable Management

One Click Mount

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size

    68.466cm (27)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99% (Typ.), sRGB 98% (Min.)

  • Color Depth (Num of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350 cd/m² (Typ.), 280 cd/m² (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)

  • USB-C

    Yes (1ea, DP Alternate Mode, Data Transmission, Power Delivery - 60W)

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (Max Resolution/Hz)

    2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

  • DisplayPort (Max Resolution/Hz)

    2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

  • USB-C (Max Resolution/Hz)

    2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

SPEAKER

  • Audio output

    5W x 2ch

  • Others

    MaxxAudio

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On (typ.)

    38W

  • Normal On (Max)

    140W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Under 0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mount (mm)

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    613.5 x 404.5 x 604.0 mm

  • Set (without Stand)

    613.5 x 45.4 x 363.5 mm

  • Box

    717 x 247 x 477 mm

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    8.65 kg

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.75 kg

  • Box

    11.5 kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes (Type C)

  • Others

    DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.