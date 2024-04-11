About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 32UN880-B 32 (81.28cm) UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LG 32UN880-B 32 (81.28cm) UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor

32UN880-B

LG 32UN880-B 32 (81.28cm) UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor

Take your monitor to a higher level — literally

Height-adjustable to help you do your best work. Turn to LG's 32 (81.28cm) UltraFine Display Ergo monitor to edit photos, create content and design graphics at just the right height — whether sitting or standing. An ergonomic monitor that works hard for professionals looking for an even more proficient workstation, while still delivering amazing 4K picture, breathtaking clarity, fine detail and accurate color.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Size

    81.28cm (32)

GENERAL

  • 2020 Model

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.