About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
22 (55.88cm) FHD 3-Side Borderless Monitor with FreeSync™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

22 (55.88cm) FHD 3-Side Borderless Monitor with FreeSync™

22MP410-B

22 (55.88cm) FHD 3-Side Borderless Monitor with FreeSync™

front view

22 (55.88cm) FHD (1920 x 1080) VA Display

Full HD Immersive Entertainment

Enjoy gaming, movies, shows and videos in Full High Definition. LG's FHD monitors deliver vibrant color performance with a VA display.

21.5 (54.61cm) Full HD Display : Vibrant and Accurate Color.

*Simulated image. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.

Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Comfortable Reading

Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for reading by reducing blue light.

*Simulated image. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.

Easy Viewing
Flicker Safe

Easy Viewing

Flicker Safe dimming technology provides a comfortable experience when viewing the screen for extended periods of time.

*Simulated image. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.

Ready For Action
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*Simulated image. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.

Ergonomic Design

A Comfortable Workplace

The monitor’s convenient tilt feature and clean uni-body design allow you to create an optimized work environment.

Narrow Bezel

Tilt

**Simulated image. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync™ is Built In

AMD FreeSync™ compatibility brings clearer, faster, smoother game play. Reduce screen tearing and minimize stutter and input lag to experience virtually seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

  • Conventional
  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync®

Action as it Happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync® elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents, and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

  • Off
  • On

Black Stabilizer®

Gameplay Never in the Dark

Black Stabilizer® is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience by brightening dark scenes for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

  • Off
  • On

Crosshair®

Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    54.61cm (21.5)

  • Display Type

    VA

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2493x0.241 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    20ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    75Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    FHD

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness

    250cd (typ) / 200cd (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1800:1 (Min.), 3000:1 (Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 1

  • D-Sub

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    19W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    22W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Color Weakness Mode

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • On Screen Control (OSC)

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No built-in speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    510.54 x 383.54 x 190.5 mm

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    510.54 x 294.64 x 40.64 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    619.76 x 365.76 x 142.24 mm

  • With Stand Weight

    2.58kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    2.22kg

  • Shipping Weight

    3.71kg

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    75 x 75 mm

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    User Screw 2EA

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.