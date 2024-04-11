We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22 (55.88cm) FHD 3-Side Borderless Monitor with FreeSync™
22 (55.88cm) FHD (1920 x 1080) VA Display
Full HD Immersive Entertainment
Enjoy gaming, movies, shows and videos in Full High Definition. LG's FHD monitors deliver vibrant color performance with a VA display.
21.5 (54.61cm) Full HD Display : Vibrant and Accurate Color.
Ergonomic Design
A Comfortable Workplace
The monitor’s convenient tilt feature and clean uni-body design allow you to create an optimized work environment.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
Dynamic Action Sync®
Action as it Happens
Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync® elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents, and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance*.
-
Off
-
On
Black Stabilizer®
Gameplay Never in the Dark
Black Stabilizer® is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience by brightening dark scenes for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition*.
-
Off
-
On
Crosshair®
Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage
Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games*.
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
54.61cm (21.5)
-
Display Type
VA
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2493x0.241 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
20ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
75Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Display Resolution
FHD
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
250cd (typ) / 200cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
1800:1 (Min.), 3000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 1
-
D-Sub
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
19W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
22W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Color Weakness Mode
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No built-in speaker
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
510.54 x 383.54 x 190.5 mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
510.54 x 294.64 x 40.64 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
619.76 x 365.76 x 142.24 mm
-
With Stand Weight
2.58kg
-
Without Stand Weight
2.22kg
-
Shipping Weight
3.71kg
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
75 x 75 mm
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
User Screw 2EA
