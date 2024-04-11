We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8 (60.4cm) Full HD 3-Side Borderless IPS Monitor
*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size
60.4cm (23.8)
-
Panel Type
IPS 3-Side Borderless
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M colors
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250cd/m2 (Typ.) 200cd/m2 (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ.)
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
5ms (faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare, 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Back (horizontal)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Back (horizontal)
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
19V/1.3A
-
Normal On (typ.)
17.5W
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
Under 0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
Under 0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
30~83 kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
56~75 Hz
-
D-sub (Max Resolution / Hz)
1920 x 1080/60Hz
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30~83 kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
1920 x 1080/75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (D-sub)
1920 x 1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920 x 1080
-
Video (HDMI)
1080p
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Languange(Country)
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
18
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Color Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game
-
Ratio
Wide, Original
-
Super resolution +
Yes
-
Black Level
Yes
-
DFC
Yes
-
(Color) Gamma Control
Yes
-
Color Temperature
Yes
-
R/G/B Color Control
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
Yes (FreesyncTM)
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP(Digital Port Only)
Yes (1.4)
-
Auto Adjustment(D-sub Only)
Yes
-
OSD Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes (2.0)
COLOUR
-
Front
Matt Black
-
B/Cover
Matt Black
-
Stand
Matt Black
-
Base
Matt Black
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-2~15 degree
-
Wall Mount(mm)
75 x 75
DIMENSION(W X D X H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
539.1 x 182 x 415.3
-
Set (without Stand)
539.1 x 66.5 x 321.5
-
Box
611 x 391 x 139
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
75 x 75
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.1
-
Set (without Stand)
2.75
-
Box
4.3
STUFFING
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
675/1,500/1,700
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
None
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Hand Hole
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes
-
Windows
Win10
-
VCCI(Japan)
Yes
-
Others(KC,CCC)
Yes (Korea, China)
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Stand body, Stand base
Yes
-
Others
CD, Manual, ESG
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
