About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5 (80.01cm) QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

31.5 (80.01cm) QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

32QN600-B

31.5 (80.01cm) QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

31.5 (80.01 CM) QHD IPS Monitor

True Color at Any Angle

LG QHD (2560 x 1440) Monitor with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true color. Response times are shortened, color reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at virtually any angle.

LG 32QN600-B QHD IPS Monitor

LG 32QN600-B HDR 10
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

To more fully realize content creator's vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR 10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

LG 32QN600-B Color Calibrated
Color Calibrated

View Actual Color

It is color calibrated to help maintain accurate color on the screen, so it preserves the original intend color.
LG 32QN600-B Reader Mode
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few movement of joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.
LG 32QN600-B Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. User can comfortably work throughout the day.
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

LG 32QN600-B AMD FreeSync

LG 32QN600-B Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
LG 32QN600-B Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
LG 32QN600-B Edge-ArcLine Stand
Edge-ArcLine Stand

Versatile Elegance

The thinner and solid edging curved stand with 3-side virtually borderless design fits in variety of space. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you work more comfortable.
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size

    80.01cm (31.5)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Panel Multi

    BOE Module

  • Backlight Technology

    LED

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Backlight Array

    H2B

  • Backlight Dimming Technology

    Global Dimming

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99% (Typ.), sRGB 98% (Min.)

  • Color Depth (Num of Colors)

    10bit (8bit + FRC), 1.07B

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350 cd/m² (Typ.), 280 cd/m² (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time(GTG)

    5ms (Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea, v1.4, HDCP v2.2)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea, v1.2, HDCP v2.2)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Rear

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Normal On (typ.)

    40W

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    (Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness (HDR Contents) --> Custom, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, FPS, RTS

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

COLOR

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Front

    Black Texture

  • B/Cover

    Black Texture

  • Stand

    Black Texture

  • Base

    Black Texture

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5~20 Degree

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Assembly Step

    3-step

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

  • Wall Mount (mm)

    100 x 100

ACCESSORY

  • Adatper

    Yes (Black)

  • Power Cord

    Yes (Black, 1.5m)

  • HDMI

    Yes (Black, 1.5m)

  • Display Port

    Yes (Black, 1.5m)

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.