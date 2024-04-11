About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 31.5 (80.01cm) Full HD LED Monitor with Built-in Stereo Speakers

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LG 31.5 (80.01cm) Full HD LED Monitor with Built-in Stereo Speakers

32SP510M

LG 31.5 (80.01cm) Full HD LED Monitor with Built-in Stereo Speakers

LG 32SP510M Front View
LG LED TV Monitor

Enjoy Both TV and Monitor Together

LG LED TV Monitor has dual purpose which combines TV and Computer Monitor, presenting a new way of combining technology with lifestyle.

LG LED TV monitor enabling to enjoy both tv and monitor together

Full HD Display

Experience Stunning Visual

31.5 (80.01cm) Full HD (1920 X 1080) display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing color accuracy, visual contrast and sharpness.

LG 32SP510M Full HD Display

Wide Viewing Angle

Clear Picture at Wide Angles

LG TV Monitor delivers accurate colors at wide vertical and horizontal viewing angles. You can experience the same image projection in your standing or seated position.

LG 32SP510M Wide Viewing Angle

Cinema Mode

Make Your Home Cinema

When you want to watch a movie in your own space, Cinema Mode's full visibility makes it possible to capture all the important moments, even in dark scenes.
  • OFF
  • ON
5W x 2 Stereo Speaker

Immersive Experience

Enjoy your movies or games with realistic stereo sound. With the built-in stereo speakers, there is no need for extra speakers around your monitor.

LG 32SP510M 5W x 2 Stereo Speaker

Wall Mountable

Being Stylish & Convenient

Try mounting your TV monitor according to your interior situations and take advantage of the space saving effect.

LG 32SP510M Wall Mountable

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Size

    80.01cm(31.5)

  • Panel Type

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel pitch(mm)

    0.363 x 0.363

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness

    250 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1200:1

  • Response Time

    8ms

  • Viewing Angle

    170º - H / 160º - V

INTERFACE

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB

    1

  • USB Media Player

    Yes

  • HDMI (Frequency)

    58-75Hz (V)

  • HDMI (video)

    480p, 576p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100 ~ 240Vac, 50/60Hz

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

  • On Mode

    30Watt

  • Sleep Mode

    0.5 Watt

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

  • Equalizer

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Photos & Video

    Yes

  • Auto Off/Sleep

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Speaker

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/ Soccer/GameExpert1/Expert2

  • Number of Language

    04 (English/Hindi/Bengali/Telugu)

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug and Play

    DDC2B

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount

    100 x 100

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Certification

    BIS

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

  • With Stand (WXDXH)

    729.4 X 150 X 518 (mm)

  • Without Stand (WXDXH)

    729.4 X 45 X 430.3 (mm)

  • Weight with Stand

    9.2 Kg

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Location

    Bottom (center)

  • Key Number

    5 (Power Key Included)

  • Key Type

    Joystick (4 direction-center push)

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.