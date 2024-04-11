We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 31.5 (80.01cm) Full HD LED Monitor with Built-in Stereo Speakers
Enjoy Both TV and Monitor Together
LG LED TV monitor enabling to enjoy both tv and monitor together
Experience Stunning Visual
LG 32SP510M Full HD Display
Clear Picture at Wide Angles
LG 32SP510M Wide Viewing Angle
Make Your Home Cinema
Immersive Experience
LG 32SP510M 5W x 2 Stereo Speaker
Being Stylish & Convenient
LG 32SP510M Wall Mountable
All Spec
PANEL
-
Size
80.01cm(31.5)
-
Panel Type
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel pitch(mm)
0.363 x 0.363
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1200:1
-
Response Time
8ms
-
Viewing Angle
170º - H / 160º - V
INTERFACE
-
HDMI
2
-
USB
1
-
USB Media Player
Yes
-
HDMI (Frequency)
58-75Hz (V)
-
HDMI (video)
480p, 576p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100 ~ 240Vac, 50/60Hz
ENERGY CONSUMPTION
-
On Mode
30Watt
-
Sleep Mode
0.5 Watt
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Photos & Video
Yes
-
Auto Off/Sleep
Yes
-
Inbuilt Speaker
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/ Soccer/GameExpert1/Expert2
-
Number of Language
04 (English/Hindi/Bengali/Telugu)
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug and Play
DDC2B
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Wall Mount
100 x 100
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Certification
BIS
DIMENSION/WEIGHT
-
With Stand (WXDXH)
729.4 X 150 X 518 (mm)
-
Without Stand (WXDXH)
729.4 X 45 X 430.3 (mm)
-
Weight with Stand
9.2 Kg
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Location
Bottom (center)
-
Key Number
5 (Power Key Included)
-
Key Type
Joystick (4 direction-center push)
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
