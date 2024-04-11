About Cookies on This Site

24 (60.96cm) UltraGear FHD IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR Monitor with FreeSync™

24GN650-B

24GN650-B

24 (60.96cm) UltraGear FHD IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR Monitor with FreeSync™

Gaming Innovation Beyond Boundaries

The pinnacle of gaming monitors. Complete your battle station with a premium LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor. Built for gamers, it delivers the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, sleek design and sensory experience. With gaming-focused features like 1ms GTG response times, pro-level customization and fast, vivid IPS panels, you're sure to gain an added edge.

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz Refresh Rate

Color

HDR10

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feature

AMD FreeSync Premium
Height, Tilt, Pivot Adjustable Stand

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, providing the minimized afterimage and fast response time, 24GN650 lets you enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

An ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.

LG 24GN650-B HDR10
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

This monitor supports HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.) enabling realistic visual immersion with rich colors and contrast. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see dramatic colors the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching, virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the height, tilt and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

LG 24GN650-B Stylish Design

LG 24GN650-B Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync® Presents Action as It Happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.
LG 24GN650-B Black Stabilizer

See Detail in the Darkness with Black Stabilizer®

Your gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.
A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes Between Conventional Mode and Crosshair Mode Which Helps For Better Aiming

Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Size

    60.96cm (24)

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2745 x 0.2745 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    144Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    FHD

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness

    300cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Viewing Angle

    178° (R/L), 178° (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

    Less than 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max.)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    32W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    34W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Crosshair®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR 10

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Motion Blur Reduction Technology

    Yes

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No built-in speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    541.02 x 551.18 x 292.1 mm (Up),
    541.02 x 441.96 x 292.1 mm (Down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    541.02 x 325.12 x 43.18 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    754.38 x 426.72 x 172.72 mm

  • With Stand Weight

    5.62kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    3.40kg

  • Shipping Weight

    8.21kg

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt / Height / Pivot

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Display Port

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.