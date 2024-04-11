We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58cm) UltraGear QHD IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC Compatibility
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz Refresh Rate
Picture Quality
27 (68.58CM) QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR10 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Tech
NVIDA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Designed for Incredible Speed
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
Fluid Gaming Motion
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Gain an Edge with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatibility
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
An Immersive Experience That’s All Screen
LG 27GN800-B Stylish Design
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Size
68.58cm (27)
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
144Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness
350cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Display Resolution
QHD
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max.)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
48W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
Yes (Compatible)
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Yes (HDR10)
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Technology
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No Built-in Speaker
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
614.68 x 454.66 x 226.06 mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
614.68 x 365.76 x 53.34 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
703.58 x 153.92 x 449.58 mm
-
With Stand Weight
5.98kg
-
Without Stand Weight
5.08kg
-
Shipping Weight
7.66kg
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.