We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58cm) UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor
Fluid Gaming Motion
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Designed to Focus on Gaming
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size
68.58cm (27)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.3108 x 0.3108mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
200 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
NTSC 70%(CIE1931)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
FEATURES
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes (Premium)
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
User Define Key
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 8bit at 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 8bit at 165Hz
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100V ~ 240V
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
35W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
613.7 x 456.1 x 201.6 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
613.7 x 364.1 x 39.3 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
776 x 156 x 435 mm
-
Weight with Stand
3.87kg
-
Weight without Stand
2.97kg
-
Weight in Shipping
5.8kg
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
user screw (2EA)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.