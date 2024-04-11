About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5 (80.01 cms) UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with HDR10

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

31.5 (80.01 cms) UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with HDR10\t

32GQ750-B

31.5 (80.01 cms) UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with HDR10\t

Gear Up, Game On

Gear Up, Game On

Display
31.5 (80.01 cms) UHD 4K (3840x2160)
HDR10 / DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Speed

4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1
1ms (GtG) Response Time

Technology

AMD FreeSyncPremium

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Detailed Contrast1
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Amplify Gaming Performance

32GQ750 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and stereo sound (with Waves MaxxAudio®), but also by helping you win battles with AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, and Crosshair.

Amplify Gaming Performance

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1

Immersive Experience Compatible with Console Gaming

Thanks to the high refresh rate of 144Hz from HDMI 2.1, the 32GQ750 enables an immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images. It means gamers can fully enjoy 4K UHD high-resolution and 144Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

Immersive Experience Compatible with Console Gaming

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*It supports up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) with a 4K resolution console game.
*To work properly, HDMI 2.1 cable or DisplayPort (included in the package) and a graphic card (sold separately) that supports HDMI 2.1 is required.

1ms (GtG) Response Time

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

LG 32GQ750-B AMD FreeSync premium offering Fluid and Rapid Motion.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Award Winning Gaming GUI1
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base helps you play games more comfortably.

3-side borderless
3-side borderless
Tilt
Tilt
Height
Height
Pivot
Pivot

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2022

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    2500:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • DP Version

    1.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    969 x 531 x 167

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 606.8 x 278(↑) 714.3 x 496.8 x 278(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 420 x 45.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.4

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.8

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    70W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    75W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.