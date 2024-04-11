We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5 (80.01 cms) UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with HDR10\t
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Amplify Gaming Performance
32GQ750 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and stereo sound (with Waves MaxxAudio®), but also by helping you win battles with AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, and Crosshair.
Immersive Experience Compatible with Console Gaming
*It supports up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) with a 4K resolution console game.
*To work properly, HDMI 2.1 cable or DisplayPort (included in the package) and a graphic card (sold separately) that supports HDMI 2.1 is required.
1ms (GtG) Response Time
Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Gamer-centric Design
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2022
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2500:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
1.4
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
VRR
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
969 x 531 x 167
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 606.8 x 278(↑) 714.3 x 496.8 x 278(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420 x 45.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.8
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
70W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
75W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
