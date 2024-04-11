About Cookies on This Site

LG 29 (73.66cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS LED Monitor

29WL500-B

29WL500-B

LG 29 (73.66cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS LED Monitor

LG 29WL500-B Full HD Display
21:9 Full HD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560X1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to 16:9 Full HD resolution display. You can run multiple windows and see more thumbnail images at once.
UltraWide™ Full HD Display

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to Full HD resolution display. Enjoy your Webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees, thanks to the screen.

LG 29WL500-B Ultrawide Display

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View1

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.

 

Stop Alt-Tabbing and Start Viewing Side-by-Side1

Stop Alt-Tabbing and Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.

 

Detailed Contrast1

HDR 10

To more fully realize content creator's vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR 10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.
LG 29WL500-B IPS Display
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.

OnScreen Control

Easy Set-up

OnScreen Control gives quick, easy access to a host of important monitor settings.

*Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit LG.com.
*Modifications or updates of the OnScreen Control Software are not notified in advance.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

AMD FreeSync™

Black Stabilizer

Crosshair

Clearer, Smoother Image

With AMD RADEON FreeSync™ Technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement during hi-res, fast-paced games. FreeSync virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

Enemies have Nowhere to Hide

Maintain visibility, even in dark scenes. Black Stabilizer detects low-light situations and increases your display’s brightness to help you find any hidden enemies waiting to attack your player.



Better Aim

The Crosshair feature lets gamers take their skills to the next level. The striking point in the center of the display offers better firing accuracy for first-person shooter games.


LG 29WL500-B Custom Game

Optimized settings for all games

Game Mode includes three sub-modes-FPS, RTS, and Custom- for personalizing your gaming experience or optimizing your favorite game genres.

 

LG 29WL500-B FPS Game

Optimized settings for all games

Game Mode includes three sub-modes-FPS, RTS, and Custom- for personalizing your gaming experience or optimizing your favorite game genres.

 

LG 29WL500-B RTS Game

Optimized settings for all games

Game Mode includes three sub-modes-FPS, RTS, and Custom- for personalizing your gaming experience or optimizing your favorite game genres.

 

LG 29WL500-B Edge Arc Design
Edge-Arc Design Stand

Versatile Elegance

The thinner and solid metal edging curved Stand fits in variety of space. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you work more comfortable.
All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size

    73.66cm (29)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99%

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colors)

    16.7 M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2628 x 0.2628

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250cd/m² (Typ.) 200cd/m² (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

  • Response Time(GTG)

    5ms (Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On (typ.)

    24.5W

  • Normal On (Max)

    27W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

    A+

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

    75Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mount (mm)

    100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    698.1 x 76.9 x 317.5

  • Box

    822 x 413 x 159

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    4.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.4

  • Box

    7.2

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

