34 (86.36cm) UltraWide Ergo QHD IPS HDR Monitor with FreeSync™

34 (86.36cm) UltraWide Ergo QHD IPS HDR Monitor with FreeSync™

34WN780-B

34 (86.36cm) UltraWide Ergo QHD IPS HDR Monitor with FreeSync™

LG 34WN780-B Front View

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Ergo

34 (86.36cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

Wider View to Get More Done

See more, do more. The 34 (86.36cm) UltraWide® QHD (3440x1440) resolution allows you to edit clips of footage and simultaneously run different programs. You can edit, code and review, while enjoying the immersive and clear visual experience on a rich, vivid IPS screen that's accurate at wide angles.

LG 34WN780-B UltraWide QHD

LG 34WN780-B HDR10
HDR10

Enjoy the Latest HDR Videos and Games

HDR10 elevates picture quality for a more dynamic visual immersion experience and enhanced color of HDR content. HDR10 is the digital HDR standard based on the sRGB 99% color gamut. A true difference in color and brightness.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

LG 34WN780-B Full Movement of Display
Full Movement of Display

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

LG 34WN780-B Clutter-Free Desk Setup
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.
A Variety of Interface

Multi Ports

A Variety of Interface

Supporting HDMI, DisplayPort and USB 3.0
Usage of Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

Usage of C-Clamp

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of One Click Mount

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*All product images shown in above videos are illustrated by a representative product of LG for demonstration purposes and might differ partially from the real product.

OnScreen Control features consisting of Screen Split, Monitor Setting, 5:9 Preview
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

LG 34WN780-B Reader Mode

Reader Mode

 

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

 

LG 34WN780-B Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Size

    86.36cm (34)

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GTG)

  • Refresh Rate

    75Hz

  • Display Resolution

    UW-QHD

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Brightness

    300cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Up-stream

    Yes x 1

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes x 2

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

    Less than 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max.)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    67W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Color Weakness Mode

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Yes (HDR10)

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Output

    7W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    817.88 x 614.68 x 406.4 mm (Up)
    817.88 x 480.6 x 406.4 mm (Down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    817.88 x 365.76 x 45.72 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    939.8 x 515.62 x 269.24 mm

  • With Stand Weight

    10.79kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    6.89Kg

  • Shipping Weight

    15.19kg

STAND

  • Ergo Stand

    Yes (Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract)

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable 3.9 ft Black w/ Holder

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

