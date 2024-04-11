We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34 (86.36cm) UltraWide Ergo QHD IPS HDR Monitor with FreeSync™
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Ergo
Wider View to Get More Done
LG 34WN780-B UltraWide QHD
Extend / Retract 0~180mm
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
Tilt ± 25˚
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Size
86.36cm (34)
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GTG)
-
Refresh Rate
75Hz
-
Display Resolution
UW-QHD
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2325 x 0.2325 mm
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Brightness
300cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes x 1
-
USB Down-stream
Yes x 2
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max.)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
67W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Color Weakness Mode
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Yes (HDR10)
-
HDR Effect
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Output
7W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
817.88 x 614.68 x 406.4 mm (Up)
817.88 x 480.6 x 406.4 mm (Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
817.88 x 365.76 x 45.72 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
939.8 x 515.62 x 269.24 mm
-
With Stand Weight
10.79kg
-
Without Stand Weight
6.89Kg
-
Shipping Weight
15.19kg
STAND
-
Ergo Stand
Yes (Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract)
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable 3.9 ft Black w/ Holder
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
