LG 34 (86.36cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
21:9 Full HD display provides 33% more screen than a standard 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
-
OFF
-
ON
Better Aim
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 34WP500 on November 2020. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
Easy and Comfortable
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
86.36cm (34)
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.312 x 0.310 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
75Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Display Resolution
UW FHD
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness
250cd (Typ.) / 200cd (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
700:1 (Min.), 1000:1(Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max.)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
35W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
24W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
39W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Color Weakness Mode
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR 10
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No built-in speaker
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
817.88 x 485.14 x 223.52 mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
817.88 x 365.76 x 66.04 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
940.05 x 490.22 x 236.22 mm
-
With Stand Weight
5.94kg
-
Without Stand Weight
4.94kg
-
Shipping Weight
8.89kg
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100
-
HDMI
Yes
-
