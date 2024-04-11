We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34 (86.42cm) 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor
More Space for Multi-Tasking
LG 34WP65C-B Multi-Tasking
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
-
SDR
-
HDR
Detailed Contrast
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
MaxxAudio®
Immersive Experience
LG 34WP65C-B MaxxAudio
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Fluid Gaming Motion
LG 34WP65C-B 160Hz Refresh Rate
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 160Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Better Aim
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy and Comfortable
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
86.42 cm (34)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Panel Multi
CSOT
-
Backlight Technology
LED
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Backlight Array
H2B
-
Backlight Dimming Technology
Global Dimming
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.07725 x 0.23175mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/㎡
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Colour Bit
10bit(8bit+Scaler Dither)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Contrast Ratio with DFC
Mega
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Curved
Yes
-
Curvature
1800R
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Picture Mode
(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect , Cinema, FPS, RTS, Reader
(HDR Contents) --> Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
MBR
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes (Premium)
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
OSD Language
17 contries
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian,
Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Traditional Chinese
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI Version
2.0
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
48~85Hz
-
HDMI (FreeSync Supported Frequency)
48~85Hz
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440 10bit@85Hz
3440 x 1440 8bit@100Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
DP (V Frequency)
48~160Hz
-
DP (FreeSync Supported Frequency)
48~160Hz
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440 @160
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
[Location]
Rear
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker-Output (unit)
7W
-
Speaker-Channel
2ch
-
Speaker-Direction
Down Firing
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
65W (19V / 3.42A)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
42W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Colour (Middle Cabinet)
Black Texture (Middle)
-
Colour (Back Cover)
Black(Texture)
-
Colour (Stand Body)
Black(Hair line Texture)
-
Colour (Stand Base)
Black(Texture)/ Top high glossy
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Tilt
-5 ~ +20 º
-
Height Range
110mm
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Assembly Step
Three-Step
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
809 X 568.3 X 260mm(Up)
809 X 458.3 X 260mm(Up)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
809 X 358.9 X 91.5 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
986 x 524 x 212 mm
-
Weight with Stand
7.7 kg
-
Weight without Stand
5.8 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
10.5 Kg
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
162ea / 360ea / 480ea
STANDARD
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
CE
Yes
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Others (Standard)
CEC
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Adapter (Colour)
Black
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Power Cord (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.5m
-
HDMI
Yes
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.5m
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
