34 (86.42cm) 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor

34WP65C-B

LG 34WP65C-B Front View
LG 34WP65C-B Ultrawide Monitor Curved
34 (86.42cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work. This allows for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.

LG 34WP65C-B Multi-Tasking

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

Thanks to the wide screen, you can enjoy your webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
  • SDR
  • HDR
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

LG 34WP65C-B MaxxAudio

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

160Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 160Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. It helps gamers to response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

LG 34WP65C-B 160Hz Refresh Rate

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 160Hz Refresh Rate.

LG 34WP65C-B 1ms MBR
1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

LG 34WP65C-B AMD FreeSync™ Premium
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • OFF
  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON

Better Aim

Crosshair target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Height

0~110mm

Tilt

-5~20°

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    86.42 cm (34)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Panel Multi

    CSOT

  • Backlight Technology

    LED

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Backlight Array

    H2B

  • Backlight Dimming Technology

    Global Dimming

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.07725 x 0.23175mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    240 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300 cd/㎡

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Colour Bit

    10bit(8bit+Scaler Dither)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    3000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Contrast Ratio with DFC

    Mega

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Curved

    Yes

  • Curvature

    1800R

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    (Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect , Cinema, FPS, RTS, Reader
    (HDR Contents) --> Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    MBR

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Yes (Premium)

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    17 contries
    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian,
    Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Traditional Chinese

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • HDMI Version

    2.0

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • HDMI (V Frequency)

    48~85Hz

  • HDMI (FreeSync Supported Frequency)

    48~85Hz

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440 x 1440 10bit@85Hz
    3440 x 1440 8bit@100Hz

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • DP (V Frequency)

    48~160Hz

  • DP (FreeSync Supported Frequency)

    48~160Hz

  • DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440 x 1440 @160

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • [Location]

    Rear

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker-Output (unit)

    7W

  • Speaker-Channel

    2ch

  • Speaker-Direction

    Down Firing

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    65W (19V / 3.42A)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    42W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Colour (Middle Cabinet)

    Black Texture (Middle)

  • Colour (Back Cover)

    Black(Texture)

  • Colour (Stand Body)

    Black(Hair line Texture)

  • Colour (Stand Base)

    Black(Texture)/ Top high glossy

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Tilt

    -5 ~ +20 º

  • Height Range

    110mm

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Assembly Step

    Three-Step

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    809 X 568.3 X 260mm(Up)
    809 X 458.3 X 260mm(Up)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    809 X 358.9 X 91.5 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    986 x 524 x 212 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    7.7 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    5.8 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    10.5 Kg

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    162ea / 360ea / 480ea

STANDARD

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • CE

    Yes

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Others (Standard)

    CEC

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Adapter (Colour)

    Black

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Power Cord (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.