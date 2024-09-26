We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 86.3 cm (34) UltraWide™ QHD Curved Monitor with USB Type-C™, HDR10, 21:9 WQHD
Immersive viewing experience
34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440)
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
Work efficiency
USB Type-C™ with power delivery
Multiple ports
Comfortable workstation
Ergonomic Stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
Picture By Picture (PBP)
Easy multi-tasking set-up
34WR55QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.
*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
OnScreen Control
Streamlined control
Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
USB Type-C™
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.
*The USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort cable is NOT included).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height and Tilt for your ideal viewing experience.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
NTSC 68% (CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
60.4
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
75 x 75
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
607 x 404 x 175
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
539.9 x 447.6 x 219.4
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
539.9 x 321.4 x 56.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
4.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.4
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
17W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
SOUND
-
Speaker
2W x 2
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
-
