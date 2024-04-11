About Cookies on This Site

38 (96.52cm) Curved 21:9 UltraWide™ WQHD + IPS Curved LED Monitor. Now see wider and do more, seamlessly while you work from home. Expand the way you work with the LG UltraWide Monitor.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

38WK95C-W

The Cuved UltraWide™ Monitor

 

Walk into The New World of HDR

HDR is now the industry agenda for high-quality picture in display devices. The HDR 10 supported monitor can display HDR-coded games with the latest consoles and HDR videos from major streaming VOD services.

 

HDR 10

Detailed Contrast

HDR-compatible monitors display brighter whites and blacker blacks compared to conventional displays. HDR renders dark and bright areas of an image with many more details, which were indiscernible under the old standards.

 

HDR Effect

HDR Effect to SDR Content

HDR Effect feature uses a picture quality algorithm to convert non-HDR content into high quality video on par with vivid HDR visuals.

 

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.

 

UltraWide™ QHD+ Display

 

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD+(3840x1600) resolution is equivalent to three times that of a 16:9 Full HD (1920x1080) space than a 34 (86.36cm) 21:9 QHD real estate, making it ideal for viewing and processing more information.

 

Virtually Borderless Design

 

Immersive Visual Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and Rich Bass for an immersive visual and Audio experience and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image.

 

USB Type-C™

 

Easy Control and Connectivity

With USB Type-C™, which offers good compatibility with Laptop and MacBook. Display Connection simultaneously transfers data and charges a laptop or a mobile device, up to 60W over a single cable.

 

Global_Monitor_2018_HDR_Video_Rev
OnScreen Control

Easy Set-up

OnScreen Control gives quick, easy access to a host of important monitor settings.

*Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit LG.com.
*Modifications or updates of the OnScreen Control Software are not notified in advance.

Edge-Arc Design Stand

Versatile Elegance

The curved base enhances stability for dependable performance. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and angle of the monitor for a more comfortable viewing experience.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    38 (96.52cm) Curved

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bits, 1.07B

  • Resolution

    3840 X 1600

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Nits)

    300

  • Frequency (Hz)

    75Hz

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (degree)

    178/178

INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    2x v2.0

  • DisplayPort

    1x v1.2

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Down-stream

    2x v3.0

SPEAKER

  • Audio output (watt)

    10W x 2 (Bluetooth)

  • Audio Tuning

    Rich Bass

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Ouptput (TB3/ USB-C PD)

    60W

  • Normal On

    70W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    1.2W

FEATURES

  • Freesync

    Yes

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode (Blue light reduction)

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

  • Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

    Yes

  • My Display Preset (in OSC)

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -5 ~ 15 Degree

  • Height Adjustable (Range)

    0 - 100mm

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    897.2 x 234.9 x 496.3

  • Set (without Stand)

    897.2 x 91.5 x 394.0

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    9.0

  • Set (without Stand)

    7.7

WALL MOUNT

  • Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

    100 x 100

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • USB Type-C to Type-C

    Yes

  • USB Type-A to Type-C

    Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    3 Years

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.