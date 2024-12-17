About Cookies on This Site

LG 38 (96.52cm) UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor

38WR85QC-W

LG 38wr85qc-w ultrawide-monitors front view
-15 degree side view
perspective view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view
rear perspective view
close-up view of ports
close-up view of the bottom ports
side view of the monitor moving downwards for height adjustment

Key Features

  • 38 (96.52cm) 21:9 WQHD+ (3840x1600) Curved Nano IPS display
  • VESA Display HDR™ 600 / DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
  • 144Hz refresh rate / IPS 1ms (GtG)
  • PBP / PIP, Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)
  • Height / Tilt / Swivel adjustable stand
  • USB Type-C™, HDMI, DP, RJ45, USB (Upstream/downstream)
More

See more, do more

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

38" WQHD+ display with 144Hz.

Expand your work

38" WQHD+ display with 144Hz

USB Type-C, RJ45, and various ports.

Connect to
everything

USB Type-C, RJ45, and various ports

PBP and PIP, Built-in KVM.

Jiggle
all tasks

PBP and PIP / Built-in KVM

HDR600 with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).

See real
colours

HDR600 with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

LG Switch app.

Switch
swiftly

LG Switch app

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

 

WQHD+ (3840x1600) Curved (2300R)

Ultra-spacious productivity

The UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) screen with 2300R curvature and a 3-side borderless design is ideal for multitasking, as it can display multiple programs at once.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

 

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Every detail comes to life

With Nano IPS and support for DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) colour gamut on the high-resolution WQHD+ (3840x1600) display, you can experience a wide colour spectrum with detailed colour and contrast.

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Clean and bright HDR

Featuring VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, this monitor offers a wide range of brightness and contrast for an immersive experience when playing the latest HDR games, watching movies, and viewing pictures.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.

 

Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)

Multi devices, one monitor

The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer. Also, the built-in KVM feature allows you to control both computers with a single keyboard and mouse.

Dual Controller (Built-in KVM).

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. 

*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. Both cables are included in the package.

*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network. And this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.

PBP & PIP

One screen, multi views

Streamline your multitasking by making use of Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture to connect multiple devices, split your screen, or float a smaller window over your main window.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimise the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 38WR85QC in the LG.com Support Menu.

 

144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time

Speed up your game

A fast 1ms (GtG) IPS response time and 144Hz refresh rate make image frames appear smoothly, It helps gamers to quickly see the next frame and respond rapidly to opponents while aiming at targets easily.

144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To enable the 144Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible Logo.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Game seamlessly with NVIDIA-tested and verified G-SYNC® Compatible, with less tears for even more victories.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro Logo.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Enjoy uninterrupted gameplay with significantly reduced distractions such as tearing, stuttering, or jittering.

Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio.

Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio®

Immersed in sound

Built-in 7W x 2ch speaker delivers clear sound without additional peripherals, providing more space on your desk for your comfort and needs.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. 

 

 

USB Type-C™, RJ45

Productivity hub
with easy connectivity

Make the most of your productivity with a monitor featuring RJ45 (LAN port) for wired Ethernet. The USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices, data transfer, and up to 90W of power delivery via only a single cable.

Display pictogram.

Display

Data pictogram.

Data

Power delivery pictogram.

Power Delivery

Ethernet pictogram.

Ethernet

USB Type-C™, RJ45 port.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. 

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

*The cables included in the package are HDMI, USB-C, USB A-B, HDMI, and DP.

Close-up view of ports.

Supported ports

USB 3.0 upstream pictogram.

USB 3.0 upstream

USB 3.0 downstream pictogram.

4 x USB 3.0 downstream

USB Type-C pictogram.

2 x USB Type-C

LAN pictogram.

LAN

HDMI pictogram.

2 x HDMI

DisplayPort pictogram.

DisplayPort

 

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Get your perfect viewing angle with the ergonomically designed stand: adjust the height, tilt, and swivel easily to find the position that fits you best.

This monitor offers 3-side Virtually Borderless.

Borderless
design

3-side Virtually Borderless

The monitor offering swivel adjustment.

Swivel

-15~15˚

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~25˚

The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height
adjustable

483.9~593.9mm

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. 

What’s in the box

1. Stand body  

2. Stand base  

3. Cable holder  

4. Power code  

5. HDMI cable  

6. DP cable  

7. USB A to B cable  

8. USB C to C cable

*The image of the product is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y23

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    38 (96.52cm)

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Curvature

    2300R

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2291 x 0.2291 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Size [cm]

    95.29cm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(USB-C/1ea/ver3.0/15W, USB-A/4ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • PIP

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • VRR

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1058 x 539 x 235mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    896.4 x 593.9 x 306.8mm(Up) 896.4 x 483.9 x 306.8mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    896.4 x 394.4 x 110.1mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    14.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    8.0

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    80W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG Electronics India Limited, A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1

