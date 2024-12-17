We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
An immersive 4K UHD experience with 0.94 short throw ratio
Even in tight spaces, LG short throw projector provides a high-definition large screen with a short projection distance.
*It can project an 40-inch screen from a distance of 0.79m, a 150-inch screen from a distance of 3.04m, and a 300-inch screen from a distance of 6.12m.
Real 4K laser
High definition clarity to large audience
LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD laser technology.
|5,000 ANSI Lumens
Boost power of presentation
5,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.
Scalable & adaptive projector
Fits to any business
Enterprise : efficiency & productivity
The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.
Education : effective audiovisual class
Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.
Entertainment : easy and accurate installation
It provides a large screen at a closer distance by the short throw projection and helps to set the optimal indoor golf environment.
Flexible and easy installation
With zoom x1.2 & lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.
12 Point Warping
More simply and detailedly
You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.
The smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI projector
Sufficiently compact size
LG BU53RG, has not only 16.7 liter compact body but also 4K high-resolution and 5,000 ANSI Lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.
The Smallest WUXGA 5,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size.
20,000 hrs. longer-lasting laser
Steady-clear & cost-effect
The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.
-
6,000 movies without light source change
If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.
-
The initial brightness lasts longer
The LG ProBeam with its laser light source keeps its initial brightness longer without the high cost of lamp replacements.
SuperSign
The easy way to manage and maintenance
By supporting signage-optimized functions, various solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors are provided.
LG SuperSign CMS
It is a content management software solution optimized for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from pc or mobile, then manages content creation and editing, scheduling, and distribution.
LG SuperSign Control+
SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution. It focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.
LG ConnectedCare
It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, guaranteeing stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.
LG Projection Calculator
You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
