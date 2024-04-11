We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ProBeam Laser WUXGA with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
Fits to Any Business
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™
HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BF60PST complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.
Flexible and Easy Installation
Sufficiently Compact Size
The Smallest WUXGA 6,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size
Smart Wireless Connection
LG BF60PST Smart Wireless Connection
Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect
6,000 Movies without Light Source Change
The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Type
DLP
-
Native Resolution
WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
-
Screen Size
101.6cm (40) ~ 762cm (300)
-
Projection Image
9.4 ft to 15.2 ft
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9/16:10/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Zoom
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
Horiz ± 20% | Vert ± 50%
-
Brightness
Up to 6000 ANSI Lumens**
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Lamp Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Lamp Life
Up to 20,000hrs
-
Noise (Typical)
29/30/33 dB(A)
-
HDCP
HDCP 2.2
-
HDR
HDR10
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Manual 4 corner keystone
-
*
The Brightness is based on the perceived brightness equivelant to the brightness of lamp projector
-
**
Specifications are subject to change without notice, please contact the LG Sales team to verify before ordering.
LG SMART TV
-
Web Browser
Yes
CONNECTIVITY/WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth (with Speaker)
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes (with Miracast supporting device)
-
Wireless Contents Share
Yes (with iOS, Adroid via TV Plus App, with DLNA supporting device)
AUDIO
-
Bluetooth sound out
Yes
-
Built-in Speakers
10W (5W+5W Stereo)
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment
Yes
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5)
-
HDMI™
2
-
USB Type A
2 (USB2.0)
-
RS-232C
Yes
-
RJ45
1 (HDBaseT)
-
IP Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Power Consumption
440W
-
Standby Mode
<0.5W
ACCESSORIES/MANUAL
-
Remote Control
1 Standard (Battery included)
-
Manual
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Product (WxHxD)
370.84 x 154.94 x 325.12 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
579.12 x 271.78 x 441.96 mm
-
Weight
9.20kg
-
Shipping Weight
11.02.kg
-
Product Dimensions excluding lens & legs
370.84 x 144.78 x 289.56 mm
WARRANTY/UPC
-
Limited Warranty
3 Years
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
