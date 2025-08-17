About Cookies on This Site

LG AU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

LG AU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

LG AU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

AU810PW
  • LG AU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector, AU810PW
LG AU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector, AU810PW
Key Features

  • Laser 4K UHD & 8.3 Mega pixel
  • DCI-P3 97%
  • Brightness Optimizer
  • Lens shift (H ±24%, V ±60%) / Zoom x1.6
  • Auto Calibration (w/ CalMan)
  • WiSA
You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.

LG Projection Calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
LG Projection Calculator CALCULATE NOW!

LG CineBeam Laser 4K Projector

Home Cinema Projector

Optimal Quality for Any Image and Any Environment

All-around home cinema projector to consider your surroundings and the type of movie.

Performance

8.3 Mega Pixels Real 4K UHD
DCI-P3 97% Dual Laser (Red & Blue)
2,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio Black Level

Imaging Technology

Brightness Optimizer
Iris Mode
Adaptive Contrast

Usability

webOS
WiSA
Auto Calibration (w/ CalMan)

Real 4K UHD Laser Projector

Exceptional Picture Quality

With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, LG CineBeam delivers impeccable precision and detail up to  762cm (300) screen. With 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio Black level, it can express the deep black. And it accurately represents colors, thanks to a wide color gamut 97% of DCI-P3.

Spec8.3M Pixels

Real 4K UHD

DCI-P3 97%

Dual Laser (Red & Blue)

2,000,000:1

Contrast Ratio Black Level

  • FULL HD

  • UHD 4K 8.3 Megapixel

Brightness Optimizer

Brightness Optimizer

Iris Mode

Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environment

Depending on lighting condition of viewing environment, you can change iris mode.

  • Iris‘s maximum aperture
  • Iris‘s minimum aperture

Dark Room Mode

Optimized brightness for dark room. Recommended white brightness + lowest (best) black level with iris’s min. aperture.

Adaptive Contrast
Adaptive Contrast

Fits Laser Output to the Scene

Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output to image, in order to create a high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.


Filmmaker Mode

Feel the Emotions of the Original Content Creator

Filmmaker Mode turns off motion smoothing and other video processing setting. So it can faithfully and accurately deliver the creator’s intent.
HDR pro

Covers HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG and HGiG

HDR pro improves quality by making the bright part brighter and the dark part darker while using the dark side details. So it is compatible with almost HDR industry standards.

Dynamic Tone Mapping - using meaningful signal range (frame by frame) instead of simple signal rage.
HDR10 – Individual tone can be adjusted for each color within a scene.
HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard and begins with a SDR signal that any TV can use.
HGiG helps you to enjoy HDR console games from PlayStation and Xbox.
*HDR pro covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.

webOS 5.0
webOS 5.0

The Smart Way to Access Contents

With webOS 5.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like YouTube, Amazon Prime and Disney app.
Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift (H ± 24%, V ± 60%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, you can install the device virtually anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

Lens Shift H ±24%, V ±60%

Zoom x1.6

Introduce the Latest Technologies for Home Cinema Specialists

WiSA

WiSA delivers hi-resolution digital audio wirelessly from a source device to a maximum of eight powered speakers using 24-bit 48kHz or 96kHz signals, and can support 3D audio formats.

HDMI 2.1

The projector displays hi-resolution and hi-information images by HDMI 2.1 connection, can output 10-bit images with 444RGB specifications. And it supports eARC.
Auto Calibration

Auto Calibration (w/ CalMan)

Generally manual calibration requires about 3 hours of setting by professional calibrators using CalMan software. By adopting pre-set CalMan software in AU810PW, Auto Calibration with laptop and program connected calibration can be done in 30 min only.
12v Trigger

12v Trigger

You can connect your projector to a external devices that support a trigger signal, then unify power operating. When the projector is on, the connected device, such as motorized screens, power is on at the same time.

AirPlay + Miracast® + Bluetooth

Advanced Wireless Connection

You can share the screen and sound conveniently with AirPlay (for iOS devices), Screen Share (for wireless Miracast® supporting devices) and Bluetooth pairing.

AirPlay + Miracast® + Bluetooth

All Spec

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.