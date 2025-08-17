LG HU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam Laser 4K Projector
Performance
8.3 Mega Pixels Real 4K UHD
DCI-P3 97% Dual Laser (Red & Blue)
2,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio Black Level
Imaging Technology
Brightness Optimizer
- Iris Mode
- Adaptive Contrast
Usability
webOS
AirPlay
Screen Share
Exceptional Picture Quality
With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, LG CineBeam delivers impeccable precision and detail up to 762cm (300) screen. With 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio Black level, it can express the deep black. And it accurately represents colors, thanks to a wide color gamut 97% of DCI-P3.
Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environment
Dark Room Mode
Optimized brightness for dark room. Recommended white brightness + lowest (best) black level with iris’s min. aperture.
Bright Room Mode
White and black goes up together, which makes picture visible and vivid with iris’s max. aperture.
Covers HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG and HGiG
*HDR pro covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
Flexible and Easy Installation
Introduce the Latest Technologies for Home Cinema Specialists
Advanced Wireless Connection
AirPlay + Miracast® + Bluetooth
