Full HD LED Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector with Built-In Battery LED RGB, Up to 600 lumens, 100000:1

Full HD LED Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector with Built-In Battery LED RGB, Up to 600 lumens, 100000:1

PF50KG

Full HD LED Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector with Built-In Battery LED RGB, Up to 600 lumens, 100000:1

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.

LG Projection Calculator

LG Projection Calculator CALCULATE NOW!
LG PF50KG Portable Projector

Full HD Nearly Anywhere!

Watch tech and lifestyle expert Justin Tse spend some time with the PF50KG Full HD portable projector and see how the projector can deliver up to two-and-a-half hours* of Full HD video at up to 100 (254cm) screen size.

*Battery life may depend on usage and conditions.

Full HD Resolution

Watch movies and more in true 1080p high-definition sharpness, full of the fine detail that can be lost at lower resolutions. The picture remains lifelike and text is crystal-clear when displayed at up to 100 (254cm).

 

LG Cinebeam Projector With Wireless Connectivity

Wireless Versatility

Project your videos, photos and apps wirelessly* from compatible smartphones, tablet or laptop. Pair big sound with the large-scale viewing via Bluetooth to compatible portable speakers, headphones or sound bars**. And with the built-in battery, enjoy all your content on the big screen for up to 2.5 hours***.

*Wireless connectivity only supports devices running Android and Windows operating systems.
**Bluetooth-enabled speakers and sound systems sold separately.
***Playback time may vary depending on usage.

USB Type-C™ Connection

Offering versatility and convenience, the USB Type-C™ connection allows FHD video transfer and display from compatible devices, as well as laptop/mobile device charging, all at the same time over a single cable.

 

USB Plug and Play

Easily play movies, share photos or deliver winning PowerPoint, Word or Excel presentations from this projector by simply plugging in a USB storage device.

 

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Type

    DLP

  • Native Resolution

    FHD (1920 x 1080) (Full HD resolution with 2.1 million discrete pixels projected by XPR [Expanded Pixel Resolution] video processing)

  • Screen Size

    63.5cm (25) ~ 254cm (100)

  • Projection Image

    101.6cm (40) @4.1ft

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

  • Brightness

    Up to 600 lumens (The brightness is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector)

  • Contrast Ratio

    100,000:1

  • Lamp Type

    LED RGB

  • Lamp Life

    Up to 30,000 hrs

  • Noise (Economic / Normal / High Brightness)

    23↓/24↓/30dB↓

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Auto Keystone (vertical)

LG SMART TV

  • Premium Content Providers

    Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, UFC.TV, Accuweather (Some apps may be available via software update, which requires internet connection)

  • App Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

WIRELESS

  • DTV Tuner

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • Bluetooth (with Speaker)

    Yes (AV Sync adjustable)

  • Screen Share (with Miracast, WiDi supporting device)

    Yes

  • Wireless Contents Share (with iOS, Android devices)

    Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • Audio out

    1 (3.5mm)

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB (DivX®, MP3, Photo)

    1 (Type A)

  • USB Type C

    Yes

  • RJ45

    1

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

POWER

  • Embedded Battery

    Yes (up to 2.5 Hours, 12,000mAh)

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    Adapter (100V ~ 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

  • Standby Mode

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    65W (Max)

  • Quick On/Off

    Yes (On in 10 seconds – Off in 2 seconds )

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    1 Standard (Battery included)

  • Manual

    Simple Book

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Adaptor

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Product (WxHxD)

    170.18 x 48.26 x 170.18 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    238.76 x 137.16 x 220.98 mm

  • Weight

    0.95kg

  • Shipping Weight

    1.90kg

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 year parts and labor

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.