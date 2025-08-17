We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PF610P Full HD LED Portable Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
PF610P
Key Features
- SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY FOR DEEPER IMMERSION Color and contrast, detail and dimensions—get lost in unrivaled entertainment.
- SMART SOLUTIONS FOR GREATER CONVENIENCE Seamless control over your content for an unbeatable entertainment experience.
- PREMIUM CINEMA—FROM ALMOST ANYWHERE Watch where you want in picture-perfect quality.
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
Show-Stopping Resolution
The LG CineBeam PF610P delivers new levels of cinematic immersion. Full HD astonishes with deep, vivid shades and striking clarity—for authentic detail that brings content to life.
*Screen image simulated. Dramatization for illustrative purposes.
4 Channel LED Technology
Astounding Color
4-channel LED enhances brightness, contrast, and color—for richer, more vibrant entertainment.
304.8 CM (120) Screen Size
All the Screen You Need
Cinematic quality at up to epic 304.8 CM (120) proportions—for immersive action, adventure, drama, and delight that rival a movie theater experience.
AirPlay 2 + Miracast® + Bluetooth® Sound Out
Smart Solutions for Greater Convenience
Mirror or stream content from your compatible iOS devices with AirPlay 2* or from your compatible Android smartphone with Miracast*. Plus, wirelessly pair your projector with Bluetooth devices, including headphones, speakers, and audio systems.
*Not compatible with Netflix.
*Internet connection and subscriptions required. Not compatible with Netflix. Disney+ subscription required.
Throw Ratio 1.195
Cinematic in Any Space
Transform virtually any room in your house into a home theater. With a low throw ratio, the LG CineBeam PF610P can project a large screen from close range, delivering a perfect viewing experience whether you’re in a large living room or a spacious bedroom.
Sleek, Compact Design
Small but Mighty
The LG CineBeam PF610P is light and easily portable, allowing you to take cinematic views wherever you go. Plus, it won’t clutter your home theater setup.
All Spec
NATIVE RESOLUTION
Native Resolution
Full HD(1920x1080)1)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
1000 cd/sq.m (1000 nit)
CONTRAST RATIO
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
DESIGN
Cabinet Color
Top - White / Bottom - Gray
Kensington Lock
Yes
Leg-Stand
Yes
Local Key
Joystick
SIZE
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
225 x 192 x 69
WEIGHT
Net Weight (kg or g)
1.65kg
FEATURES
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4Corner Keystone)
HDR
HDR10
HDCP
HDCP2.2
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
Internet Browser
Yes
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 5.0 (Smart)
Premium CP
Yes
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Yes (ARC)
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
Noise Reduction
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
HDR Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic, frame by frame)
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
Processor
Quad Core
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 10 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
Self Diagnosis
Yes
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
Yes (Full HD)
Upscaler
Yes (Full HD)
White balance setting (Expert control)
Yes
Smooth Gradation
Yes
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
Yes
Color Management System (Expert control)
Yes
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
Yes
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
Yes
Black Level Control
Yes
Background Image
Yes
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
HDMI
2
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
RJ45
1
LIGHT SOURCE
Type
4Ch(RGBB) LED
Life Hours
30,000 Hrs
PROJECTION SYSTEM
Projection System
DLP
PROJECTION IMAGE
Standard (lens to wall)
60"@1.59m (100"@2.65m)
Throw Ratio
1.195
Screen Size
60" ~ 120"
SOUND
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
Output
3W+3W Stereo
Dolby Surround Audio
Yes (Pass Through)
Dolby Atmos compatible
Yes (Pass Through)
TEMPERATURE
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
UNIFORMITY
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
ACCESSORY
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
NOISE
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29 cd/sq.m (29 nit)
Energy Saving Off (Max)
24
Energy Saving Med.
26
PROJECTION LENS
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION OFFSET
Projection Offset
1
ASPECT RATIO
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom / 4-Way Zoom
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
98W
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
Power Supply
Adapter 110W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
