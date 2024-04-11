About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery 1280 x 720 RGB LED with 250(ANSI Lumen) 100000:1

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery 1280 x 720 RGB LED with 250(ANSI Lumen) 100000:1

PH30N

CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery 1280 x 720 RGB LED with 250(ANSI Lumen) 100000:1

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.

LG Projection Calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
LG Projection Calculator CALCULATE NOW!

LG PH30N cinebeam

LG PH30N cinebeam

Ultimate Portability & Easy Usability

Keep this portable LG LED projector by your side almost anywhere, anytime.

LG PH30N Stunning Visual on Large Screen

Up to 100 (254cm) of HD Resolution

Experience Stunning Visual on Large Screen

LG PH30N provides the clarity of images in 720p high definition. Experience a cinematic viewing environment with the 100 (254cm) screen.

LG PH30N Compact and Lightweight

Single-hand Grip Size

Compact and Lightweight

The convenient, compact design makes this projector easy to bring with you anywhere. Just carry it in your briefcase or handbag and enjoy using it later.

LG PH30N Triple Wireless Perfection
Built-In Battery + Wireless Connection

Triple Wireless Perfection

Together with wireless smartphone mirroring, Bluetooth sound, and the built-in battery which lasts up to 2 hours*, you can free yourself from messy cables.

*Battery life may vary depending on usage and setup configuration.

LG PH30N Triple Wireless Perfection

USB Plug & Play

Easy to Connect

Easily watch movies, display pictures and play music from LG CineBeam by just plugging in a USB memory storage device.

LG PH30N Longer-lasting LED
30,000 Hours Longer-lasting LED

Longer Lamp Life

The powerful LED light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 30,000 hours. If you played videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the LED light source would last for 10 years.
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Type

    DLP

  • Native Resolution

    HD (1280 x 720)4)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)1)

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

    100,000:1

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    30dB (A)↓

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.

    28dB (A)↓

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    25dB (A)↓

  • Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)

    80% ↑

  • Projection Lens - Focus (Auto/Manual)

    Manual

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    Fixed

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    63.5cm (25) ~ 254cm (100)

  • Projection Image - Standard/254cm (100) (lens to wall)

    101.6cm (40) @1.4m
    254cm (100) @3.3m

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio

    1.5

  • Projection Offset

    100%

  • Light source - Type

    RGB LED

  • Light source - Life High Brightness

    30,000Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • OSD Language

    Korean/English/L-Spanish/Brazilian Portuguese/Spanish/French/German/Italian/Polish/Portuguese/Russian/Turkish/Slovenian/Bulgarian/Croatian/Hungarian/Czech/Romania/Dutch/Japanese/Indonesian/Arabic/Chinese Simplified/Canadian France/Slovak

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./16:9/Cinema Zoom

  • Sound - Output

    1W mono

  • Sound - Dolby Surround Audio

    Yes

  • Battery - Running time

    Up to 2 hours

  • Battery - Capacity

    18.7W (2600mAh x2)

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    129 x 129 x 39

  • Net Weight (KG)

    0.54 KG

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    42W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter 48W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

    1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    1 (Φ3.5)

  • HDMI

    1

  • USB Type-A

    1 (USB2.0)

MAIN FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    Non Smart

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    Yes

  • HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5)Thru USB Type-C Adapter7)

    Yes

  • HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5)Thru Apple Digital AV Adapter8)

    Yes

  • HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5)Thru Slimport Adapter9)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    Yes

  • Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Yes (Min/Mid/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)

    Yes (On/Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    Yes

ADDED FEATURES

  • Processor

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Yes (Vertical)

  • Auto Keystone

    Yes (Vertical)

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Local Key

    Tact Key

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Cable - Adaptor

    1

  • Cable - Power cord

    1

  • Remote control (Battery included) - Normal

    Yes

  • Conformances (Regulation)

    CE/CB, FCC, VCCI, JATE, Chinese

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.