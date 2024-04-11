We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery 1280 x 720 RGB LED with 250(ANSI Lumen) 100000:1
LG PH30N cinebeam
*Battery life may vary depending on usage and setup configuration.
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Type
DLP
-
Native Resolution
HD (1280 x 720)4)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)1)
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
100,000:1
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
30dB (A)↓
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.
28dB (A)↓
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
25dB (A)↓
-
Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)
80% ↑
-
Projection Lens - Focus (Auto/Manual)
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
Fixed
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
63.5cm (25) ~ 254cm (100)
-
Projection Image - Standard/254cm (100) (lens to wall)
101.6cm (40) @1.4m
254cm (100) @3.3m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
1.5
-
Projection Offset
100%
-
Light source - Type
RGB LED
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
30,000Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
OSD Language
Korean/English/L-Spanish/Brazilian Portuguese/Spanish/French/German/Italian/Polish/Portuguese/Russian/Turkish/Slovenian/Bulgarian/Croatian/Hungarian/Czech/Romania/Dutch/Japanese/Indonesian/Arabic/Chinese Simplified/Canadian France/Slovak
-
Aspect Ratio Control
4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./16:9/Cinema Zoom
-
Sound - Output
1W mono
-
Sound - Dolby Surround Audio
Yes
-
Battery - Running time
Up to 2 hours
-
Battery - Capacity
18.7W (2600mAh x2)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
129 x 129 x 39
-
Net Weight (KG)
0.54 KG
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
42W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
Adapter 48W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5)
-
HDMI
1
-
USB Type-A
1 (USB2.0)
MAIN FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
Non Smart
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes
-
HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5)Thru USB Type-C Adapter7)
Yes
-
HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5)Thru Apple Digital AV Adapter8)
Yes
-
HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5)Thru Slimport Adapter9)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
Yes
-
Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min/Mid/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)
Yes (On/Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
Yes
ADDED FEATURES
-
Processor
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Yes (Vertical)
-
Auto Keystone
Yes (Vertical)
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Local Key
Tact Key
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Cable - Adaptor
1
-
Cable - Power cord
1
-
Remote control (Battery included) - Normal
Yes
-
Conformances (Regulation)
CE/CB, FCC, VCCI, JATE, Chinese
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.