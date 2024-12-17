We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Connect and Create with the 21:9 Widescreen
LG CreateBoard
A wide LG CreateBoard screen is installed on the wall of a meeting room. The expansive interactive board screen shows an ongoing video conference.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
21:9 Extended Wide Format
With support for a 21:9 widescreen aspect ratio, the TR5WP provides an immersive viewing experience with a wider screen than a 16:9 display. This screen specialization helps display 21:9 content, including widescreen videoconferencing platforms, with natural details.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
LG CreateBoard Lab
LG’s proprietary whiteboarding software
The following features are included: Pen, Text, Shape, Erase, Drafting, Web Browser, Sticky Note, Table, Annotation
Tools for Fluid Discussion
A variety of tools such as a calculator, clock, and sticky note are available to facilitate smooth discussions and ensure seamless idea sharing and communication. Also, users can personalize the menu bar with their most frequently used tools, thereby improving their work efficiency.
During the lecture, a teacher is using the built-in web browser feature of the whiteboarding software, searching for necessary information in real-time.
Web Browser
When you need a reference during a discussion, you can access various online information in real time with the simple click of a web browser. The necessary information found on the internet can be easily dragged and dropped into the material you’re creating, enhancing the productivity of your meetings.
Multi-OS Support
Multi-OS Support
LG CreateBoard Lab offers multi-OS support, allowing users to utilize it not only with LG CreateBoard but also with other devices. This enables users to maintain a seamless experience on tablets, laptops, and various other devices, even outside the classroom.
* Certain features may not be supported depending on the operating system.
* LG CreateBoard Lab is compatible with Android, Windows, Chrome, and the Web.
The materials displayed on the smart board screen are wirelessly shared and shown identically on laptops, tablets, and smartphones simultaneously.
LG CreateBoard Share
LG CreateBoard Share offers a wireless screen sharing feature, providing users with a flexible discussion environment. Users can share their screen from their own PC, tablet, or smartphone, simplifying the process of sharing and collaborating on team projects or presentation materials.
* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC, tablet, or smartphone (via website) within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
* LG CreateBoard Share app is compatible with Android 5.1 and higher, iOS 12.0 and higher, and MacOS 11.0 and higher.
The screens of meeting participants are wirelessly shared on LG's interactive widescreen, allowing multiple people to simultaneously share their materials on a single screen without cable interference, thereby facilitating fluid discussions.
Wireless ScreenShare Feature for Seamless Sharing Environment
LG CreateBoard Share establishes a seamless and stable meeting room without the need for extra cables or connections. Presenters can now share their screens without the need to inconveniently move around and unplug and plug cables each time the presenter changes. With the capability to share up to 9 screens in real-time, it’s possible to display multiple people’s materials simultaneously when needed, thereby enhancing the efficiency of collaboration.
Simple Connection to LG CreateBoard Share
Users can easily utilize the wireless screen sharing feature via LG CreateBoard Share app, and even without the app, they can still conveniently access this feature through the website. A quick connection to LG CreateBoard Share can be established by entering a 6-digit code.
LG ConnectedCare enables the remote management of the LG CreateBoard and digital signage for scheduling, broadcasting videos, images, and audio, as well as live streaming.
LG ConnectedCare
LG ConnectedCare is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard and LG signage displays. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.
* ‘LG ConnectedCare’ needs to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare’ service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
Five screens available on LG ConnectedCare are currently being displayed.
Dashboard
The LG ConnectedCare dashboard allows you to view and monitor multiple devices at the same time, thereby saving time and boosting efficiency.
The IT manager can remotely control devices in the classroom such as power on/off, scheduling and screen brightness adjustment functions.
Remote-control
The LG ConnectedCare enables centralized and simple control of digital signage connected to the system. Frequently used functions such as power on/off, scheduling and screen brightness adjustment can be applied remotely.
Company notices are remotely broadcast on multiple screens installed in the office, meeting room, and break area.
Broadcasting
Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual devices connected to LG ConnectedCare. Company events or announcements can be broadcasted remotely from the main system at once.
Other Features
The multi-screen mode features a multi screen mode that displays multiple screens simultaneously.
Multi-screen Mode
LG CreateBoard supports a multi-screen mode, allowing users to utilize multiple screens simultaneously. Users can take notes, play videos, and browse the web at the same time, thereby enhancing work efficiency.
* Multi window mode may not work for some apps.
USB-C connectivity simplifies connections, easily transmits data, and can charge devices with up to 65W.
C-type Connection
USB-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.
* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
The LG's digital board can wirelessly connect to devices such as keyboards, mice, and speakers via Bluetooth.
Bluetooth Connectivity
LG CreateBoard supports wireless Bluetooth connections to various devices such as a speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline classes can proceed smoothly.
The built-in OPS slot makes installing an OPS easy, providing users with more extended functionality without needing external desktops.
Built-in OPS Slot
LG CreateBoard supports OPS slots, allowing users to conveniently mount OPS Module at the back of the screen without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop. This enables various PC functions and Windows software.
* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
The LG CreateBoard has ports on the front such as USB and HDMI.
Front Connectivity Design
LG CreateBoard is designed with front display ports, making it easy for users to connect or disconnect cables. Additionally, its frontfacing speakers facilitate content delivery with improved sound quality.
* Some ports including the power connector, are located on the side and back of the unit.
LG's interactive digital board is mounted on the meeting room wall, and a video conference is being conducted using its built-in speakers and microphones.
Built-in Speakers and Microphones
The LG CreateBoard comes with integrated speakers and microphones, providing an ideal setup for video conferencing. With its highquality built-in speakers that deliver rich, clear sound, along with an advanced microphone array, you probably won't need extra audio equipments or microphones.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
105 (266.7 cm)
-
Panel Technology
VA
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Native Resolution
5120x2160 (5K)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
400nit (typ.) with glass
-
Contrast Ratio
4,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
5,000:1
-
Color Gamut
72% (NTSC)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 X 178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(1.07B)
-
Response Time
6.5ms(Typ)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portait / Landscape
No / Yes
-
Transparency
5.5%
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
Yes (4), HDCP2.3
-
DP In
Yes (1), HDCP1.4&2.3
-
Audio In
Yes (1)
-
RS232C In
Yes (1)
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes (1)
-
USB In
USB3.0 Type A(6), USB2.0 Type A(1), USB Type C(2)
-
HDMI Out
Yes (1)
-
Audio Out
Yes (1), Optical Yes (1, SPDIF)
-
Touch USB
Yes (3)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
Yes (1)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 29.8/19.5/19.5/41.2 mm
-
Weight (Head)
84.6Kg
-
Packed Weight
123.95Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
2510.7×1129.9×91.7mm
-
Handle
4 Handle
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
1000 x 600mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2668×1305×280mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
64GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes (Slot type)
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
-
Power Indicator
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
Android13
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes
-
PIP
Yes (1) external source
-
PBP
Yes (4)
-
Screen Share
Yes (CreateBoard Share)
-
Crestron Connected
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Energy Saving)
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes (Fast Power On)
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 90 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
(TBD)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
Yes
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Max.
measured: 560W
-
Typ.
measured: 315W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (18 W(4Ω)+ 18Wx2(6Ω) )
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
IEC 62368-1:2018; UL 62368-1:2019
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
-
OPS Power Built-in
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Thai, Indonesian, Kazakh, Catalan, Basque, Japanese,Estonian, Lithunian
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, USB Type-C Cable(C to C) 1.8 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.