Full HD Standard Signage

32SM5J-B

Full HD Standard Signage

LG 32SM5J-B Front View

LG webOS Standard Signage

LG 32SM5J-B webOS Standard Signage

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

LG 32SM5J-B High-Performance

High-Performance with webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC and web engine, is available on SM5J for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.
LG 32SM5J-B Various Sensor Connection

Various Sensor Connection

LG webOS smart signage platform helps to easily provide additional solutions by supporting simple connections with external sensors* such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc., via USB plug-in.

*External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.

LG 32SM5J-B Mobile

Mobile & Web Monitoring

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of the SM5J series displays in different locations in real-time. It is available on internet connected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations.

*The mobile devices need be connected with the Signage IP address and can control one Signage at a time.
**Control Manager is optimized for Google Chrome 56 version and above.

LG 32SM5J-B Compatible with AV Control System

Compatible with AV Control System

The SM5J series supports Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

*Network based control.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

LG 32SM5J-B Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service

*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately.

LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota

Using LG's Promota* application, downloadable on a mobile device, you can easily create your own display contents. With Promota, you can add text and images to create an online profile for your business as well as deliver information such as event news, seasonal menus, promotions, and even more while recommending easy-to-use templates relevant to your industry.

LG 32SM5J-B LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota

*LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)

LG 32SM5J-B Real-Time Promotion

Real-Time Promotion

With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.
LG 32SM5J-B Content Sharing

Content Sharing

Content Mirroring among devices is available on a Wi-Fi network.
LG 32SM5J-B Wireless Access Point

Wireless Access Point

The SM5J series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.
LG 32SM5J-B Energy Star Certified

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    81CM (32)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    400nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    10-bit(D), 1.07Bilion colors

  • Response Time

    10ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    1%

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2), USB 2.0 ( Type A)

  • Output - Output

    Audio Out (Off / Fixed / Variable)

  • Output - External Control

    RS-232C In/Out (Phone-jack Type), RJ45 In (LAN), IR In (Phone-jack Type)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    13mm(T/R/L), 18mm(B)

  • Weight(Head)

    5.7Kg

  • Weight(Head+Stand)

    6.5Kg

  • Packed Weight

    7.4Kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    729.4mm x 428.9mm x 55.5mm

  • Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)

    729.4mm x 481mm x 154.2mm

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

    810mm x 510mm x 132mm

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200

KEY FEATURE

  • Key Feature

    Internal Memory 8 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS 6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Screen Share, Play via URL, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM (Image Sticking Minimization) Method, Control Manager, Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC (Compatibility may differ by equipment), SI Sever Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    55W

  • Max.

    75W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    187.67BTU/Hr(Typ.), 255.911BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Enegy Saving

    38.5W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes(10W x 2EA)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ErP / Energy Star

    No / Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

  • Promota

    Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)

  • LG ConnectedCare

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    Stand(ST-322T), Wall bracket(LSW230B), VESA Adapter(AM-B220S)

Data Sheets

extension : pdf
SM5J Series Datasheet.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.