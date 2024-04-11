We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Full HD Standard Signage
LG webOS Standard Signage
LG 32SM5J-B webOS Standard Signage
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.
*The mobile devices need be connected with the Signage IP address and can control one Signage at a time.
**Control Manager is optimized for Google Chrome 56 version and above.
*Network based control.
Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service
LG 32SM5J-B Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately.
LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota
LG 32SM5J-B LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota
*LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
81CM (32)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
400nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 68%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
10-bit(D), 1.07Bilion colors
-
Response Time
10ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
1%
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2), USB 2.0 ( Type A)
-
Output - Output
Audio Out (Off / Fixed / Variable)
-
Output - External Control
RS-232C In/Out (Phone-jack Type), RJ45 In (LAN), IR In (Phone-jack Type)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
13mm(T/R/L), 18mm(B)
-
Weight(Head)
5.7Kg
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
6.5Kg
-
Packed Weight
7.4Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
729.4mm x 428.9mm x 55.5mm
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)
729.4mm x 481mm x 154.2mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
810mm x 510mm x 132mm
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory 8 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS 6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Screen Share, Play via URL, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM (Image Sticking Minimization) Method, Control Manager, Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC (Compatibility may differ by equipment), SI Sever Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
55W
-
Max.
75W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
187.67BTU/Hr(Typ.), 255.911BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Enegy Saving
38.5W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes(10W x 2EA)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ErP / Energy Star
No / Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
-
Promota
Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)
-
LG ConnectedCare
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Stand(ST-322T), Wall bracket(LSW230B), VESA Adapter(AM-B220S)
