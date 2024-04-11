About Cookies on This Site

75UH5J-H

(3)
LG 75UH5J-H Front View

New High Haze UHD
Standard Signage

A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Appropriate Display Brightness

With a recommend brightness of 500 cd/m² for indoor display, the UH5J-H series clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, making it the most suitable display for marketing in meeting rooms, airports, retail, shopping malls, etc.

UH5J-H has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

* Actual images available may differ from the example images shown.

High-Performance with webOS

LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

Conformal Coating

In various places the UH5J-H series is unable to avoid exposure to environments containing dust, humidity, etc. which may hamper performance over time. The conformal coating on power board reduces these risks by protecting UH5J-H series from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The UH5J-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.

* Actual images (signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.

Mobile Content Management

You can create a store profile and get template recommendations using the Promota* app. Users can customize templates as needed and easily create and manage content not only on PCs but also on mobile devices.

In a clothing store, a user is using the app to produce promotional content to display on the UH5J-H installed on the store’s wall.

* LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)
* In Korea, the name is not Promota, but Mustard.

UH5J-H is IP5x certified, so it is protected from dust and has less risk of performance degradation.

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is protected from dust, reducing the risk of performance degradation.
UH5J-H is IP5x certified, so it is protected from dust and has less risk of performance degradation.

Compatible with AV Control System

The UH5J-H series has supported Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    190.5cm (75)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    6 ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    Haze 28%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3, HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4, HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP1.4), Audio In, RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1)

  • Output

    HDMI Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 14.9mm

  • Weight(Head)

    41.5Kg

  • Packed Weight

    51.2Kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm
    (without Handle and LG Logo)

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

    1816 x 1123 x 228mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

KEY FEATURE

  • Key features

    CPU-ARM Cortex-A53 1.1 GHz Quad, RAM-2GB DDR3-2133 (64bit), Memory- 16GB (System 4GB + Available 9.18GB), GPU-ARM Mali-T820 MP2 (650MHz), webOS 6.0, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN,Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    170W

  • Max.

    230W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    581 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 785 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)

    120W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes (NewErP) / Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

  • Promota

    Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Signage 365 Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    Yes

UH5J-H-Datasheet_India.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.