New High Haze UHD
Standard Signage
A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Appropriate Display Brightness
UH5J-H has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.
* Actual images available may differ from the example images shown.
High-Performance with webOS
A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.
Conformal Coating
The UH5J-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.
* Actual images (signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.
Mobile Content Management
In a clothing store, a user is using the app to produce promotional content to display on the UH5J-H installed on the store’s wall.
* LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)
* In Korea, the name is not Promota, but Mustard.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
190.5cm (75)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
6 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
Haze 28%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3, HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4, HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP1.4), Audio In, RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
Output
HDMI Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
Even bezel : 14.9mm
-
Weight(Head)
41.5Kg
-
Packed Weight
51.2Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm
(without Handle and LG Logo)
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
1816 x 1123 x 228mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
KEY FEATURE
-
Key features
CPU-ARM Cortex-A53 1.1 GHz Quad, RAM-2GB DDR3-2133 (64bit), Memory- 16GB (System 4GB + Available 9.18GB), GPU-ARM Mali-T820 MP2 (650MHz), webOS 6.0, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN,Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
170W
-
Max.
230W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
581 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 785 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)
120W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (NewErP) / Yes
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
-
Promota
Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)
-
Mobile CMS
Yes
-
Signage 365 Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
Yes
-
