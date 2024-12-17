About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Stretch Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LG Stretch Signage

LG Stretch Signage

37BH7N
()
  • LG 37bh7n ultra-stretch front view
  • front view
  • right view
  • side view
  • left view
  • side view
  • rear view
  • top view
  • rear view
LG 37bh7n ultra-stretch front view
front view
right view
side view
left view
side view
rear view
top view
rear view

Key Features

  • Resolution : 1,920 × 540
  • Brightness : 700 nit
  • 32:9 Wide Screen
  • Slim Design
  • SuperSign CMS, SuperSign Control+, SuperSign WB, Mobile CMS, LG ConnectedCare
  • webOS Solution
More

Bring the Remaining Space to Life with Space-fitting 32:9 Widescreen

Bring the Remaining Space to Life with Space-fitting 32:9 Widescreen

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

32:9 Extended Wide Format

32:9 Extended Wide Format

It is a unique wide screen with 32:9 bar type which provides much more flexibility in content than the conventional display of 16:9 ratio.

Picture-by-Picture (PBP) Mode

Picture-by-Picture (PBP) Mode

The Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature allows you to show multi content in one single display. It is very useful and convenient to deliver various advertisements or pieces of information at the same time.

Portrait/Landscape Mode

Portrait/Landscape Mode

BH7N can be used vertically as well, allowing for flexible utilization in various installation/usage scenes in both horizontal and vertical orientations. It can be utilized for displays according to the characteristics and size of unused and leftover spaces.

Customizable Angle to Suit Customer's Eye Level

With a tilting capability of 30° when installed at a higher height, BH7N enhances customer perception and satisfaction.

Customizable Angle to Suit Customer's Eye Level

Highly Reliable in High Humidity Environments

Optimized for business environments, the BH7N is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal coating on power board, allowing for stable operation.

Highly Reliable in High Humidity Environments

Indoor Display Offering a Vivid and Sharp Visual Experience

With a great brightness of 700 cd/m2, the BH7N series clearly deliver content and attract public attention, making it suitable display for marketing in airports, retail, shopping malls etc.

Indoor Display Offering a Vivid and Sharp Visual Experience

*The provided image is intended for comparison purposes only.

Daisy Chain Management

A daisy chain allows you to conveniently and efficiently play the same content on multiple displays using just one media player. This eliminates the need to install separate media boxes for each display, as the entire operation can be handled by a single media player, ultimately resulting in cost savings during installation.

Daisy Chain Management

*You can play media by connecting an external HDMI.

High Performance with LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0 is available on BH7N series for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.*

High Performance with LG webOS 6.0

*GUI : Graphical User Interface.
*The provided image is solely for reference.

Real-Time Monitoring with LG ConnectedCare

Easy and Fast maintenance are available with our optional cloud service solution LG ConnectedCare*. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of clients' businesses.

Real-Time Monitoring with LG ConnectedCare

*LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

SuperSign

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

SuperSign

*LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    37

  • Panel Technology

    IPS (ADS)

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 540 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    700nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8 bit,16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    14ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    Yes (2)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    HDCP2.2 / 1.4

  • DP In

    Yes (1), HDCP2.2 / 1.4

  • RS232C In

    Yes (1)

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes (1)

  • IR In

    Yes (1)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A(1)

  • HDMI Out

    Yes (1)

  • Audio Out

    Yes (1)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes (1)

  • Daisy Chain

    Yes (Input HDMI / Output HDMI)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 15.6/9.3/9.3/15.6mm

  • Weight (Head)

    7kg

  • Packed Weight

    9Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    922.3 x 288.3 x 43.5mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    400 x 200

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1017 x 382 x 178mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail Over

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (2)

  • Video Tag

    Yes (4)

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes(Max. 15X15)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Crestron Connected

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • BEACON

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    136.4 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 170.6BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    30W±10%

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Max.

    50W

  • Typ.

    40W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord(1.55 M*1), QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender,Power Cord Clip

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Tilt (Face down)

    Yes (Max 30 degree)

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

Leaflet

extension : pdf
Information Display Range Catalogue_250221.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.