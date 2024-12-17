About Cookies on This Site

Slim Bezel Video Wall

49VL5PJ

Slim Bezel Video Wall

49VL5PJ
()
  • Front view with infill image
  • -45 degree side view
  • -90 degree side view
  • +45 degree side view
  • +90 degree side view
  • Rear view
  • Top view
Front view with infill image
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view

Key Features

  • Brightness(Typ.) : 500 nit
  • Bezel : 2.25 mm (T/L), 1.25 mm (B/R)
  • Depth : 89.7 mm
  • Interface : HDMI/ DP/ DVI-D/ USB/ RS232C/ RJ45/ Audio/ IR
More

Artistic Immersion,
Overwhelming Captivation

A man is looking at a big screen attached to the window of a sports store.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Daisy Chain Capability

By using this daisy-chained network feature, you can execute commands such as controlling, monitoring and even updating firmware.

Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VL5PJ installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

* LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

Ultra Narrow Bezel

The 3.5mm ultra narrow bezel size creates immersive and seamless viewing experiences on assembled video wall screens.

Easy Color Adjustment

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.

Image Gap Reduction

The VL5PJ includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

* The "LG Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
** The image shown above are for illustration purposes only.

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the VL5PJ can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK (Software Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize their web apps.

* SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    124.46cm (49)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920X1,080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit, 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms(G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    3%

  • Life time

    60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    2

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2

  • DP In

    1 (HDCP 2.2)

  • DVI-D In

    1 (HDCP 1.4)

  • Audio In

    1

  • RS232C In

    1

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    1

  • IR In

    1

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A(1)

  • DP Out

    1, Input : HDMI / DVI / DP

  • Audio Out

    Yes(1)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes(1)

  • Daisy Chain

    Yes(Input HDMI, DP, DVI / Output DP)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

  • Weight (Head)

    17.8Kg

  • Packed Weight

    21.9Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1214 x 778 x 263mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail Over

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes(4)

  • Play Via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes(Max. 15x15)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Crestron Connected

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    Yes

  • Scan Inversion

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    375 BTU/Hr(Typ.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    70W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Typ.

    110W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes / x

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Türkçe, Arabic

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • IP Rating

    IP5x

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

Leaflet

extension : pdf
Information Display Range Catalogue_250221.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
VL5PJ-Leaflet-India-250210.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.