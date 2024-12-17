Slim Bezel Video Wall

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Artistic Immersion,
Overwhelming Captivation
A man is looking at a big screen attached to the window of a sports store.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Daisy Chain Capability
By using this daisy-chained network feature, you can execute commands such as controlling, monitoring and even updating firmware.
Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.
Real-Time LG ConnectedCare
Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VL5PJ installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.
* LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
Ultra Narrow Bezel
The 3.5mm ultra narrow bezel size creates immersive and seamless viewing experiences on assembled video wall screens.
Easy Color Adjustment
Depending on the content, the color temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.
Image Gap Reduction
The VL5PJ includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.
* The "LG Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
** The image shown above are for illustration purposes only.
High Performance and Great Scalability
Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the VL5PJ can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK (Software Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize their web apps.
* SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
124.46cm (49)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920X1,080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 X 178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms(G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
3%
-
Life time
60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
2
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2
-
DP In
1 (HDCP 2.2)
-
DVI-D In
1 (HDCP 1.4)
-
Audio In
1
-
RS232C In
1
-
RJ45(LAN) In
1
-
IR In
1
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
DP Out
1, Input : HDMI / DVI / DP
-
Audio Out
Yes(1)
-
RS232C Out
Yes(1)
-
Daisy Chain
Yes(Input HDMI, DP, DVI / Output DP)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm
-
Weight (Head)
17.8Kg
-
Packed Weight
21.9Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1214 x 778 x 263mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Fail Over
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes(4)
-
Play Via URL
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes(Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
Crestron Connected
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
Yes
-
Scan Inversion
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
375 BTU/Hr(Typ.)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
70W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Typ.
110W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / x
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Türkçe, Arabic
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
IP Rating
IP5x
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
For Information Display:
Service Query :
b2bsupport.india@lgepartner.com
Sales Query :
b2b.solutions@lge.com
-
Call Us
For Information Display:
Hours : All Day (Except National Holidays),
9.00am to 6.00pm IST
Call Centre Number : 1800-180-9898