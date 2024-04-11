About Cookies on This Site

55 (139.7CM) 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

55 (139.7CM) 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

55VM5J-H

55 (139.7CM) 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

front view

A big video wall is installed on the wall of the car showroom and the car advertisement is on the screen.

Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

LG 55VH7J-H Seamless Large Screens

Seamless Large Screens with Extreme-Narrow Bezel

The ultra slim bezel, with its 1.74mm BtoB (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), drastically reduces bezel interference and delivers immersive and seamless content on assembled video wall screens.
*The 1.74mm BtoB (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel) have been verified by Nemko, a global institution that tests and certifies electrical equipment.

LG 55VH7J-H Image Gap Reduction

Image Gap Reduction

The VM5J-H includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

*The "LG Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
**The image shown above are for illustration purposes only.
LG 55VH7J-H Higher Viewing Angle

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level. Wide half luminance angle (40˚) enables effective picture quality for video walls. The viewing angle of the VM5J-H is high enough to display vivid colors throughout the screen without any color distortion.

*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

LG 55VH7J-H Wider Viewing Angle

Wider Viewing Angle

LG IPS panel technology enables stable and smooth control of liquid crystals, and allows the screen to be viewed from virtually any angle. Therefore, the VM5J-H captivates the attention of more viewers with lifelike colors, regardless of their viewing position.

LG 55VH7J-H Easy Color Adjustment

Easy Color Adjustment

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.

LG 55VH7J-H Simple White Balance Adjustment

Simple White Balance Adjustment

In conventional video walls, white balance was adjustable only in “full-white” mode, but the VM5J-H allows you to modify each value of grey scale to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment.

LG 55VH7J-H High Performance

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the VM5J-H can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK (Software Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize their web apps.

*SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

LG 55VH7J-H Flexible Content Creation

Flexible Content Creation

Four different videos can be played simultaneously via web apps, and various animation effects, such as scaling or rotating, are added to content using CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) transition effects. Real-time streaming is also available, providing the flexibility to organize and diversify content free from capacity limits.

*Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast.

LG 55VH7J-H Intuitive Menu Structure

Intuitive Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimized for commercial use. It simplifies approach flows and groups similar functions together, adopting a more intuitive GUI for ease of use. This way, users can avoid having to do trial-and-error when exploring desired functions and managing displays.
LG 55VH7J-H Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation

Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation

The conventional GUI (Graphic User Interface) was designed based on landscape-oriented consumer TV usage, so OSD (On Screen Display) wasn’t well-suited for screens in portrait mode. The OSD of the VM5J-H, however, consists of a long range menu with bigger font sizes and a 9:16 ratio, creating a comfortable and efficient business environment.

LG 55VH7J-H Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating

Video wall in various places can't avoid exposure to environments with dust, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) significantly reduces these risks from such environments by protecting video wall from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
*Actual images (Signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.

EMC Class B Certified

EMC Class B Certified

The VM5J-H is certified as EMC Class B, which requires electronic equipment made for use in residential environments as well as commercial, industrial, or business environments. Therefore, it is suitable for up-close uses such as corporate meeting rooms, board rooms, etc.

LG 55VH7J-H ConnectedCare

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

*LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

LG 55VH7J-H Daisy Chain Capability

Daisy Chain Capability

A LAN daisy chain allows you to control and monitor video walls and even update their firmwares at once. Also, through UHD daisy chain using HDMI and DisplayPort, you can easily set up a UHD video wall without the need of DisplayPort MST.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    139.7cm (55)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    10bit, 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8 ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    28%

  • Life time (Typ.)

    60,000 Hrs

  • Life Time (Min.)

    50,000Hrs

  • Operation Hours (Hours / Days)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    B2B : 1.74mm (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), 1.3mm(T/L), 0.44mm(B/R)
    A2A : 2.49mm (Active area to Active area), 1.75mm(T/L), 0.74mm(B/R)

  • Weight (Head)

    18.8 kg

  • Packed Weight

    31.0 kg (when individual pallet applied)

  • Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)

    1,212.2 × 683.0 × 86.9 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

    1,353 x 855 x 263 mm (Box outer size)

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

KEY FEATURE

  • HW

    Internal Memory 8 GB, Sensor (Temperature Sensor, BLU Sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor), Local Key Operation

  • SW

    webOS 4.1, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected®2)), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), HDMI-CEC3), SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom, W/B Setting by Grey Scale, Scan Inversion

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI 2 (HDCP 2.2), DP (HDCP 2.2), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio In, RS-232C In, RJ45 (LAN), IR In, USB 2.0 Type A

  • Output

    DP Out (Input : HDMI / DVI / DP), Audio Out, RS-232C Out, RJ45 (LAN)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    160 W

  • Max.

    190 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    546 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 648 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    90 W

  • DPM

    0.5 W

  • Power off

    0.5 W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ErP

    Yes (EU Only) Energy Star 8.0

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

  • LG ConnectedCare

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Optional

    OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.