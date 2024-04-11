About Cookies on This Site

VSH7J Series

55VSH7J-H

VSH7J Series

(1)
LG Digital Signage 55VSH7J-H
0.44mm EVEN BEZEL VIDEO WALL

0.44mm EVEN BEZEL VIDEO WALL

Making use of LG's pioneering display technology, the 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall unlocks great opportunities in various markets, even in places that previously had avoided video walls due to the visible bezels.
Groundbreaking 0.44mm Even Bezel

Groundbreaking 0.44mm Even Bezel

The unprecedented razor-thin bezel – 0.44 mm EVEN BEZEL and 0.88 mm BEZEL TO BEZEL – which has been verified by Nemko*, makes content look like the actual original image by depicting a subject perfectly true to form, without any distortions.
Higher Viewing Angle
VIVID AND DYNAMIC PICTURE QUALITY

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level, making uniform picture quality essential for video walls. The viewing angle of the 55VSH7J-H is superior to that of conventional video walls, allowing it to display vivid colors throughout the screen with no distortion.

*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

Wider Viewing Angle

VIVID AND DYNAMIC PICTURE QUALITY

Wider Viewing Angle

It is well known that LG IPS panel technology enables better control of liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed from virtually any angle. Because of this, the 55VSH7J-H captures the attention of and captivates more viewers with lifelike colors, regardless of their viewing position.

Wider Viewing Angle
VIVID AND DYNAMIC PICTURE QUALITY

Uniform Color Expression

Poor uniformity around bezel boundaries can give the corners a darker appearance, which doesn't look good on a large screen. However, the 55VSH7J-H has enhanced uniformity, even within the four corners of the display, to deliver vivid and consistent color throughout the screen.

*Uniformity among 13 points of the screen. Results based on in-house testing. Actual test may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

Image Gap Reduction
VIVID AND DYNAMIC PICTURE QUALITY

Image Gap Reduction

The 55VSH7J-H includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

*The "Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.

Smart Calibration

Smart Calibration is a solution that enables the reduction of time and costs compared to existing sensor calibration methods. It analyzes not only the color property differences within each individual display but also the differences between connected displays. With just few simple clicks of a remote control, this calibration process can be done in a matter of minutes. In addition, calibration can be set to automatically occur at regular intervals to always deliver optimum image quality.

Smart Calibration

* Depending on the user, the difference in color can be felt after smart calibration. In this case, adjusting the color manually is recommended.

High Performance and Great Scalability

POWERFUL SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the 55VSH7J-H can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player.

Flexible Content Creation
POWERFUL SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Flexible Content Creation

Four different videos can be played simultaneously via web apps, and various animation effects, such as scaling or rotating, are added to content using CSS(Cascading Style Sheets) transition effects. Real-time streaming* is also available, providing the flexibility to organize and diversify content free from capacity limits.

*Supported protocols : RTSP,RTP,HLS,UDP Multicast

Intuitive Menu Structure
User-Friendly Smart Signage UX

Intuitive Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimized for commercial use. It simplifies approach flows and groups similar functions together, adopting a more intuitive GUI for ease of use. This way, users can avoid having to do trial-and-error when exploring desired functions and managing displays.
Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation
User-Friendly Smart Signage UX

Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation

The conventional GUI(Graphic User Interfac ) was designed based on landscape-oriented consumer TV usage, so OSD(On Screen Display) wasn't well-suited for screens in portrait mode. The OSD of the 55VSH7J-H, however, consists of a long range menu with bigger font sizes and a 9:16 ratio, creating a comfortable business environment.
Easy Color Adjustment
USER CONVENIENCE

Easy Color Adjustment

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.
Simple White Balance Adjustment
USER CONVENIENCE

Simple White Balance Adjustment

In conventional video walls, white balance was adjustable only in full-white mode, but the 55VSH7J-H allows you to modify each value of grey scale to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment.
Daisy Chain Capability
USER CONVENIENCE

Daisy Chain Capability

A LAN daisy chain allows you to control and monitor video walls and even update their firmwares at once. Also, through UHD daisy chain using HDMI and DisplayPort, you can easily set up a UHD video wall without the need of DisplayPort MST or Matrox graphics card.
USER CONVENIENCE
USER CONVENIENCE

Real-Time Care Service

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service Signage365Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client's business.

*The availability of "Signage365Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

ENERGY STAR® Certified
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    139.7cm (55)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

    700

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000 : 1 (The luminosity ratio of Full Black/Full White color on video input condition.)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    8 ms (G to G)

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    60,000Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45(LAN) In/out, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    0.44 mm (Even)

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    16.8kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

    1,353 x 855 x 263 mm

  • Packed Weight

    23.6kg

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    210 W

  • Max.

    250 W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control+

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

  • Signage365Care

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Optional

    OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.