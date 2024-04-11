About Cookies on This Site

Digital Floor Series

LFCG039-GN

(1)

LEDs on the wall and floor vividly show the landscape and a camera is capturing the scene.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

This demonstrates that the LEDs can withstand the weight of a vehicle on them and still work well.

High Durability

LFCG is a unique display installed on the floor with high durability designed to load up to 2,500 kg/sqm.

LFCG was developed with a matte anti-slip and anti-reflective surface with IP65 protection.

Excellent Usability

Surface safety when installing the screen on the floor (IP65 protective non-slip mat and anti-reflection surfaces) and high visual performance (with high contrast LED for uniform visual performance in black) are considered.

*As the surface is made of polycarbonate, it may be susceptible to scratches (especially against metal).

Easy Installation and Maintenance

Its simple product structure allows for easy installation and quick maintenance. You can quickly deploy and connect the cabinets with the foot support system without any tools. A simple flush control mechanism design is applied to keep the height level regardless of floor type. In addition, magnets attached to the LED module allow for easy maintenance, and hot-swapping* is able during the display operation.

It is easy to install LFCG by simply fixing the cabinet with the footer, and the magnets attached to the LED module allow for easy maintenance with the screen on.

*Hot Swapping : Swap module on-site during screen’s on the operation.

Interactive Touch Screen

Using sensor detection, the interactive touch screen can detect and react to movements, enabling response to the content on the LED display. This function is available by connecting with the LCIN010 controller. Our Flash Show Software enables you to set up your display configuration. It offers Flash & Game, Exhibition, Module testing, and Data forward modes. In addition, you can upload your own dynamic video content to LFCG panels through the Exhibition mode.

When the sensor point of LFCG is touched, it collects position information from sensors and forwards it to the LCIN010 controller. When the controller sends the position information to the PC, the PC feeds back the content to the controller, and the controller sends the contents to a display.

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    3.906

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    64x64

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250x250

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.90

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2 × 2

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    128 × 128

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    500 × 500 × 84.5

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.250

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    15.1

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    64.0

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    65,536

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Cabinet Material

    Die casting Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max. Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    3,000

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,500-9,000

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    ≥97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14

  • Lifetime (Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    -10 to +45

  • Operating Humidity

    0-80% RH Non-condensing

  • IP Rating Front / Rear

    IP65 / IP65

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

    240

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

    80

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    960

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    LCIN010

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.