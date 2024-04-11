About Cookies on This Site

LG LSAC025-MK Front View with display

54 (137.16cm) LED Video Wall Display

LG LSAC025-MK LED Video Wall Display

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Cable-less Signal Transmission & Power Docking

The LSAC series is the innovative LED signage applying the cableless transmission technology with non connectors*. For up to UHD resolution with the 16:9 ratio, it does not require a cable connection between the cabinets to supply signal & power. Its block assembly design makes the LSAC series easier to be installed than before.

LG LSAC025-MK Cable-less Signal Transmission

*Non Connectors: Connectors that use RF (Radio Frequency) to transmit and receive data between two devices.

Easy Replacement and Undemanding Maintenance

Upgrade your existing 55 (137.16cm) LCD video wall to the latest technology and LED display without having to secure additional space.

LG LSAC025-MK Easy Replacement

*The product can be installed using VESA wall-mount (600×400) and screws.
*The VESA wall-mount or any other wall-mounts are sold separately.

LG LSAC025-MK Bezel-less LED Display

Bezel-less LED Display

Unlike the LCD video walls, LSAC series is truly bezel-free, so audiences can focus on visual content in its entirety without any bezel interference between displays.
LG LSAC025-MK HDR

Color Expression Powered by HDR

With HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) support, content becomes vivid with great visual impact. The wider color spectrum and greater contrast ratio allow viewers to fully enjoy lively content.

*HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution for processing HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.

EMC Class B Certified

The LSAC series is certified as EMC Class B, which requires electronic equipment made for use in residential environments as well as commercial, industrial, or business environments. Therefore, it is suitable for up-close uses such as corporate meeting rooms, board rooms, etc.

LG LSAC025-MK EMC Class B Certified

Standby Mode

When there is no input signal for a period of time, the screen turns off and the main circuit parts inside the LED cabinet go to a standby mode. This saves additional power consumption and enables the product to be reactivated simply by using a remote control.

LG LSAC025-MK Standby Mode

Optimized Image Quality with
α 7 Intelligent Processor

The "Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor" applied to the LSAC series recognizes and analyzes the original content, optimizing the clarity and sharpness of the content for itself.

LG LSAC025-MK α 7 Intelligent Processor

Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions

owered by LG’s high performance system controller, the LSAC series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.

"LG LSAC025-MK Compatibility with LG Software Solutions"

*LG ConnectedCare' and 'SuperSign CMS' need to be purchased separately.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
*Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    2.5

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    120 × 90

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    300 × 225

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.59

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    4 × 3

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    480 × 270

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)

    1,200 × 675 × 51

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.81

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)

    22.5

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    27.8

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    160,000

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Cabinet Material

    Die-cast Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Max Brightness (nit)

    600 / peak 1,000

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200 - 9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)

    160 × 160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    95%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx, Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    Typ. 5,000 : 1 / Peak. 9,000 : 1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

    290

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

    190

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    358

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    990

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    648

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)

    1,222

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature

    0°C to +40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80% RH

  • IP Rating Front

    IP20

  • IP Rating Rear

    IP20

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    Safety 60950-1, EMC Class B, BS476 Part7 Class1

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CSAC-025K

Data Sheets

extension : pdf
LSAC-Series.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.