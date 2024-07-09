About Cookies on This Site

LG MAGNIT All-in-One

LG MAGNIT All-in-One

LAAA007-G2

LG MAGNIT All-in-One

All-in-One Micro LED Display

In a luxurious meeting room with a wide conference table and a view of the scenery outside, there is a LG MAGNIT All-in-One, LAAA series, installed on the wall. The 136-inch LAAA screen vividly displays presentation materials for the meeting.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Improving Visual Precision with Micro Pixel Technology

LG MAGNIT’s Micro Pixel Pitch Technology offers remarkable visual precision. Our advanced LED chips provide impressive detail accuracy and precise light control, delivering crystal-clear images on the display. With accurate color expression, every hue is rendered with stunning clarity and depth, providing a true-to-life visual experience. Enjoy the fineness of display technology with LG MAGNIT.

LG MAGNIT All-in-One, LAAA series's modules come together to form a large screen that showcases precise colors and clear night views.

Enhanced Uniformity with
LST (LG Surface Treatment) Technology

LG MAGNIT's innovative Chip Transfer and Surface Treatment Technology enhances white uniformity and reduces color distortion across a wide viewing angle, delivering true and accurate viewing experiences. This technology ensures remarkable color uniformity, resulting in superb image quality.

While conventional LED screens distort colors (appearing red) at different wide angles, LG MAGNIT displays accurate results across the wide viewing angle.

*Based on LG's conventional LED signage without LG's chip transfer and surface treatment technology.

Deeper Black with Black Coating Technology

LG MAGNIT's advanced and precise method for direct bonding micro-sized chips onto circuit boards, combined with the black coating technology and reduced spacing between the chips and the board, creates a stunning black expression that stands out compared to SMD-type LED displays. This makes it the ideal choice for displaying content that requires deep black color, ensuring that every image is rich, vibrant, and true to life.

Traditional SMD-type LEDs have larger chips, and the casing color used for the LED chips gives the screen an overall gray appearance. In contrast, Micro LEDs directly embed micro-sized chips on the substrate, with the non-chip areas being black, resulting in deep representation of black color.

AI-powered Viewing Experience with Alpha 7 Processor

LG MAGNIT features an advanced AI-powered Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor that provides clarity and sharpness to deliver an immersive viewing experience. Its advanced AI technology enables the processor to recognize and analyze content, tailoring the display settings for each individual scene to create a highly realistic and vivid image possible.

Through optimization by the Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor, nebulae in the night sky appear more vibrant and exhibit enhanced sharpness.

People have a meeting while watching the display and listening sound with the built-in speakers of LAAA series, installed in the meeting room.

All-in-One LED Screen with Built-in Speaker

The LAAA series is a 136(345.44cm) large screen which is offered as an all-in-one package including an embedded controller and built-in speaker. Eliminating the prejudice that LED displays are difficult and complex to install, it doesn't require controller connections or module configuration. After a simple installation process, all you need to do is to turn on the screen with a remote control like home TV.

 

Several tasks that can be done simultaneously are arranged through the LG webOS smart platform.

High Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC (System on Chip) can execute several tasks at once for providing smooth content playback. Also, LG webOS Smart Platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools*such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.

 

*The webOS Signage Developer site (http://webossignage.developer.lge.com) provides SDK tools and documentation for creating apps on LG Digital Signage. This is only open to partners.

Simple Installation Process

Create a full screen of LG MAGNIT AIO with 5 units of assembled LDM(LED Display Module)s. A unit consisting of 30 modules is preconfigured with reduced gaps thanks to LG MAGNIT's professional module alignment process. Tightly hold the screen with its refined bezels and back cover, and connect a single AC cable. Then, it allows for neat installation without the complicated power connection.

This consists of a total of 4 images showing the steps to mount the frame on the wall using the wall mount, attach the 5 units of an assembled LDM to the frame, assemble bezels, and connect AC power.

*Fixing screws or installing wall mount/accessories is need additionally.

Office Meeting Mode

With Office Meeting Mode, easily configure meeting room details like the room number and current time. It also includes convenient features like automatic input switching, a presentation timer, and adjustable settings such as autobrightness and picture mode.

 

*Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting menu of the Signage.

 

There are one in the meeting rooms with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the LAAA series.

Compatible with AV Control Systems

The LAAA series supports Crestron Connected®*for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.

*Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
**Network based control.
***Crestron Connected® needs to be purchased separately.

Magic Remote for Easy of Use

With the LG Magic Remote, you can select and run the menu of the signage just like using a mouse and its cursor can be used as a laser pointer. In addition, through the newly added 'FREEZE' button on the remote control, users can temporarily freeze the screen while switching contents on the PC, so that users are able to have uninterrupted meetings without exposing its switching process.

The functions of the LG Magic Remote are shown in two images. The left image shows the Magic Remote’s function which allows it to be used as a laser pointer on the LAAA screen. The right image is the Freeze Function, and when the Freeze button on the Magic Remote is pressed, the LAAA screen installed on the conference room wall is paused and the contents of the PC can be changed without exposing its changing process.

*The FREEZE function is only available when the LAAA is connected to an external input signal.

LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share is a wireless screen sharing solution available through the LAAA series, USB transmission unit, and its app. You can simply share personal PC screen to the display with it's USB dongle button and embedded Wi-Fi*, and can adjust the basic setting values (volume, picture mode, auto bright, etc.) of the connected display without a remote control. Also, the Office Meeting Mode**helps you to display the agenda, note before the meeting starts.

"This consists of total 3 steps' images for installing One:Quick Share USB dongle and sharing the personal screen for wireless screen sharing. The first image is for pairing the USB dongle and the LG digital signage, the second describes a person is holding the USB dongle and trying to connect it to the PC, and the last image is for finally people having a meeting by connecting a USB dongle device to a laptop and sharing a screen wirelessly with the LAAA on the wall."

*Users need to set up SoftAP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
**Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
***LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately and is compatible with PC with the operating system of ~Windows10, ~MacOS 10.15.

Print

All Spec

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.