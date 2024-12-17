Built-in Quad Core SoC (System on Chip) can execute several tasks at once for providing smooth content playback. Also, LG webOS Smart Platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools*such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.

*The webOS Signage Developer site (http://webossignage.developer.lge.com) provides SDK tools and documentation for creating apps on LG Digital Signage. This is only open to partners.