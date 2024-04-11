About Cookies on This Site

Micro LED for Virtual Production

LBAG015

Micro LED for Virtual Production

Micro LED for
Virtual Production

A woman is seen filming in front of a large cube-shaped LED screen. The LED displays a sparkling starlit snowy background, sharply contrasting with the woman's red dress, creating a vivid image on the large monitor.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Powerful UI/UX with
Megapixel HELIOS LED Processing Platform

With the Megapixel HELIOS LED Processing Platform, LBAG now has the capability to utilize powerful UX and UI functionalities. Real-Time Mapping and Multi-User Control, Superior Color Control, Hyper-Speed Seam Correction using a game controller, and Monitoring and Diagnostics through connected diagnostics are all available.

The MVR controller provides access to the features such as Real-Time Mapping and Multi-Use Control, Superior Color Control, Hyper-speed Seam Correction using a Game Controller, and Monitoring and Diagnostics using Connected Diagnostics.

*Megapixel HELIOS LED Processing Platform needs to be purchased separately.

Easy Installation & Maintenance

The module can be easily removed with even bare hands, as it features rear service access that does not require any tools. Additionally, the positioning pins and magnets help perform easy panel adjustments, resulting in a smooth screen assembly.

The cabinet parts, including 'Position Guide Pin', 'LDM Holder & Screwless Design', 'Quick Lock & One Hand Control', and 'Headless Bolt', are depicted in an enlarged manner.

The LED indicator on the back of the LBAG is shown in an enlarged view.

LED Indicator to Check Status

LED Indicator provides convenience to users to check LBAG status with various meanings of colors.

The part where the cabinet can be installed either as stacking or hanging is enlarged and shown.

Stacking & Hanging System Available

It can be installed by stacking or hanging, using the optional accessories such as single or double beams for customization to the studio environment.

*Installation accessories need to be purchased separately.

Curved LED walls are installed in a studio.

Curve Effect Available

The angle adapter system and fast lock are designed to fascilitate easy installation for curved display. The system allows for adjustment of up to 10 degrees in concave area while providing a secure mechanical connection.

A vivid HDR-enabled screen and a screen with a high refresh rate displaying the exact color are being shown.

Broadcast Quality Available

With HDR capability and low latency video processing, LBAG supports broadcast-quality, providing accurate and smooth playback.

LBAG utilizes full black coating technology and chip on board technology to achieve high contrast black.

Black Immersion, Enlivened Details

By removing a package surrounding R, G, B LED chips and applying LG’s own Full Black Coating technology, the LBAG series surprisingly delivers much deeper black than the conventional package LED signage*. This not only enhances color vividness, but also makes the details which were hidden in the shadows appear, providing audiences a sense of immersion.

*Based on comparison against LG's conventional LED Signage.

The LBAG technology showcases rainbow colors with uniformity and high fidelity to the original colors.

Accurate Colors as Intended

By carefully selecting an LED chip which is a key factor to determine color purity, its narrowed wavelength allows LBAG series to show uniform colors across the screen. Furthermore, the enhanced Gamut Transfer technology supports it to describe colors close to the original color, which is essential for places where exact color representation is demanding.

Wide Color Viewing Angle

Thanks to the structure of LBAG series, it minimizes color distortion according to the viewing angle. In other words, the original color can be appreciated even from the side angles, captivating various pedestrians even if it is installed in a large public places.

Even when viewed from a side angle, the LBAG technology accurately represents true colors due to its elongated and wide format.

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    600x675x125

  • Cabinet material

    Die casting Magnesium alloy

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    384x432

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.405

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    150x168.75

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    96x108

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    4x4

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    409,600

  • Pixel Configuration

    COB

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.56

  • Service access

    Rear

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    16.0

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.15

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    39.5

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness Uniformity(%)

    ≥ 95%

  • Color Temperature (K)

    6,504K / 2,000~10,000K

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.02Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    Max. 100,000:1

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    Max. 1,500

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    22bit Internal processing (HDR10)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    23.98/24/25/29.97/30/48/50/59.94/60/72/90/96/100/120

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    597

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    751

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    1853

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    175

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    220

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    543

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    7,680

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80%RH

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0∘to +40∘

STANDARD

  • Certification

    IEC 62368-1
    EMC Class A,

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS/REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    MVR HEIOS

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.